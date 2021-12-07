Golden Bears tear down Hunters

BEN ROMSAAS
MESABI TRIBUNE
DULUTH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team got their first win of the season Monday night, taking down Duluth Denfeld 69-33.
The Bears ran out to a large 23-point lead at the half, 31-18 before cruising in the second to get the win.
Morgan Marks led all scorers in the contest for E-G with 26 points. Anna Westby added 19 and Lauren Lautigar finished with 10.
The Hunters were paced by Alyssa Grammer with 13 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert (1-2) will travel to Mesabi East on Thursday.
EG 41 28 — 69
DD 18 15 — 33
Eveleth-Gilbert: Anna Westby 19, Julia Lindseth 5, Lauren Lautifar 10, Alex Flannigan 3, Morgan Marks 26, Joey Westby 6; Three pointers: A. Westby 1, Marks 1; Free throws: 7-17; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: None.
Duluth Denfeld: Kyra Robinson 2, Alyssa Grammer 13, Selah Reinertsen 4, Shewaye Jiminez 8, Thais Vicens DeLaFlor 6; Three pointers: Grammer 2, Reinertsen 1; Free throws: 6-8; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 55,
Bigfork 38
At Cook, the North Woods girls’ basketball team got 15 points from Helen Koch as they cruised past visiting Bigfork 55-38 on Monday night.
Koch’s 15 was only out-done by the Huskies’ Memphys Tendrup ,who finished with 19. Talise Goodsky added nine for the Grizzlies.
North Woods (3-1) will travel to Two Harbors on Friday.
BHS 22 16 — 38
NW 30 25 — 55
Bigfork: Madysen Tendrup 6, Memphys Tendrup 19, Kambry Pearson 3, Josie Kinn 1, Eleanor Prato 3, EmmaLee Wiskow 6; Three pointers: Me. Tendrup 3; Free throws: 7-17; Total fouls:11; Fouled out: none.
North Woods: Lauren Burnett 5, Helen Koch 15, Hanna Kinsey 8, Kiana LaRoque 5, Hanna Cheney 7, Talise Goodsky 9; Three pointers: Burnett 1, Koch 3, LaRoque 1; Free throws: 7-18; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
South Ridge 83,
Northeast Range 35
At Babbitt, the Northeast Range girls’ basketball team couldn’t find an answer for South Ridge’s Odella Olesiak, as she fired off six threes to lead the Panthers to an 83-35 win over the Nighthawks.
Olesiak led all scorers in the contest with 28 points. Svea Snickers added 15. Paris FierkeLepp finished with 11 and Mercedes Lawrences had 10.
Maizy Sundblad paced Northeast Range with 15 points including four made threes. Jenna Smith finished with 11.
Northeast Range will host Chisholm on Thursday.
SR 44 39 — 83
NR 21 14 — 35
South Ridge: Svea Snickers 15, Odella Olesiak 28, Mercedes Lawrence 10, Kaitaia Klemetsen 8, Paris FierkeLeppp 11, Kyla Lotdahl 4, Rylee Young 5, Amariah Jankowski 7; Three pointers: Jankowski 1, Young 1, Klemetsen 1, Olesiak 6; Free throws: 6-13; Fouled out: none
Northeast Range: Maizy Sundblad 15, Jenna Smith 11, Natalie Nelmark 7, Morgan Bush 2; Three pointers: Sundblad 4, Smith 1; Free throws: 4-13; Fouled out: none.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Ely 61,
Hill City 31
At Ely, the Ely boys’ basketball team opened their season at home on Saturday with a convincing win over Hill City, 61-31.
The Timberwolves led the game 35-14 at halftime before cruising to the win in the second.
Joey Bianco led all scorers in the contest for Ely with 22. Harry Simons added 19. Jason Kerntz chipped in with 10.
Thor Dunham paced the Hornets with 16 points.
Ely head coach Tom McDonald said after the game that there were both positives and negatives to take away from their opener.
“It was good at times but sloppy at other times too,” McDonald said. “Typical first game things. I think we didn’t shoot the ball well today so we’ll have to get better as the year progresses here.
Ely (1-0) will travel to International Falls on Thursday.
HC 14 17 — 31
Ely 35 26 — 61
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 8, Easton Kingsley 4, Brendan Humphrey 2, Thor Dunham 16, Andrew St. Martin 1; Three pointers: Wagner 2, Dunham 2; Free throws: 7-15; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
Ely: Joey Bianco 22, Jack Davies 3, Harry Simons 19, Jason Kerntz 10, Aaron Anderson 7; Three pointers: Bianco 2, Simons 1; Free throws: 8-19; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Mason Davis.
