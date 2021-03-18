EVELETH — Playing their first home playoff game in several years, No. 8 Eveleth-Gilbert put a great team effort together for a 63-40 win over No. 9 International Falls in the opening round of the Section 7AA playoffs.
The Golden Bears dominated inside both offensively and defensively, while shooting high percentage shots and knocking them down when the time was right.
“It’s the first time we’ve been in the second round in quite a while,’’ said head coach Karwin Marks
“This team’s hit every goal we’ve set this year so far. That’s impressive. A winning season was No. 1. Getting a home playoff game was No. 2 and getting a playoff win was No. 3. We said we have to do those three and then go from there.’’
Lydia Delich got the Golden Bears off on the right track as she dropped in the first nine points of the game on a field goal, four free throws and a 3-pointer. Elli Jankila subsequently put in a bucket down low to make it 11-0.
International Falls was equally cold from the field early on. The Broncos missed their first five shots before finally getting a bucket and to make it 11-2.
Eveleth-Gilbert offset the Broncos with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 14-2.
The Bears’ effort was boosted by Cadyn Krmpotich, who was a defensive force inside with a pair of blocks to keep the Broncos at bay.
International Falls got things going with four straight points, but the Bears showed their inside presence on a bucket down low on a pass from Delich.
The 6-foot-1-inch Jankila then took the assist from Morgan Marks and Krmpotich scored again on the inbounds play for a 20-8 E-G advantage with about six minutes left in the first half.
The Broncos followed that up with an 8-1 run led by Chloe Sullivan, who had a pair of baskets. Maddie Lowe also found the basket on a baseline drive and Gracie Swenson added a bucket.
The game suddenly got really close as Kelby Anderson drained a 3-pointer with only three seconds in the half, which resulted in a 21-18 game at intermission.
Marks said his club “took a little bit of a hit late in the first half, but they came back super strong in the second half.’’
The Bears put several obstacles aside to take control of the game. Morgan Marks was dealing with a migraine headache since last Thursday, Jankila’s ankle was hurting her and Krmpotich got inadvertently stepped on by a Broncos player. However, none of it seemed to bother the home team.
After the break, Eveleth-Gilbert came out with a renewed intensity of defense, which spelled trouble for the Broncos.
Amara Wilcox and Marks scored the first four points of the half before Krmpotich’s block led to a fastbreak layup for Westby and a 27-21 E-G advantage.
The Bears continued to battle for every loose ball as Wilcox made a shot inside and Jankila grabbed a rebound and put it back in for a 31-23 lead.
The Bears went on to score the next seven straight points, which put them up 38-23.
Sullivan and the Broncos battled back, but E-G was too strong in the paint and on defense. The E-G run was highlighted by Westby’s second 3-pointer for a 43-29 advantage.
Wilcox followed that up with a 3-pointer, Jankila cleaned the glass and dropped it back in and Marks went inside for bucket to make it 50-31.
Eveleth-Gilbert continued to have the advantage as they came away with the victory.
The Golden Bears will now travel to Esko on Saturday to take on the Eskomos.
International Falls 18 22 -- 40
Eveleth-Gilbert 21 42 -- 63
IF: Lola Valenzuela 2, Gracie Swenson 8, Izzy Valenzuela 2, Maddie Lowe 2, Anna Windels 4, Kelby Anderson 6, Chloe Sullivan 14, Graci Bissonnette 2. 3-pointers: Anderson 2. Free throws: 3-15. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
EG: Anna Westby 8, Lydia Delich 11, Amara Wilcox 9, Morgan Marks 12, Elli Jankila 15, Hanna Beldo 1, Cadyn Krmpotich 7. 3-pointers: Westby 2, Delich 1, Wilcox 1, Marks 2. Free throws: 13-17. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
