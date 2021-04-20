EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team had hot bats and solid pitching through all four innings Tuesday as they cruised past visiting 7AA and IRC foe Mesabi East, 28-1.
Sophomore Lydia Delich got the win in the circle for the Golden Bears, giving up zero runs on no hits or walks while striking out four. Freshman Marissa Anderson pitched the final two innings for E-G, giving up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out four.
Eveleth-Gilbert wasted little time lighting up their side of the scoreboard, putting five runs across the plate in the bottom of the first.
Two walks and an error loaded up the bases for the Bears with Afton Roberts leading the charge on third. Afteron Roberts found herself on second and Ava Thompson reached first on walk. Lydia Delich at the plate, a walk brought Roberts home to score. Eveleth-Gilbert made it 2-0 with Anna Beaudette RBI sacrifice bringing home Lautiger.
Up 2-0 with one out, a double to center field from Brooke Thyen brought home Thompson to make it 3-0. Anderson now at the plate, the Giants threw Thyen out at home plate trying to score for the second out.
Eveleth-Gilbert added two more with Alex Flannigan driving a single to center, making it 5-0 Eveleth-Gilbert. The Bears loaded the bases up once more but Mesabi East pitcher Jasmine Heikkila was able to get the final out a batters later.
Delich was efficient in the second, striking out the first batter she saw before the Bears defense made plays behind her for out No. 2. With an error in the first allowing a Giants base runner, Delich saw just one batter over the minimum in her two innings of work.
On her play in the two innings, Dundas liked what she saw out of Delich, making note of strong communication skills through four games this season.
“She does a good job of talking with me early on about what’s working and what’s not working, or maybe what she’s liking and wants to try,” Dundas said. “Through four games, we want to drive that home with them. Let us know these things. We don’t see everything as coaches and she and the catcher have a different view of things than we do. So the communication I liked a lot and I thought her stuff out there worked well tonight.”
The communication between Delich, Dundas and the catcher Flannigan was active all throughout the game. Graduating a four year starter at the catcher position, Dundas says there’s no bad time to work through some things for a young player.
“When you lose a four year starter like that, there’s going to be a lot of learning to do. And the girls we have ready to go at the catcher spot I think have so much potential to be great ball players. That’s what you have to do. When we play three games a week and don’t get much practice time, you have to take time during the game to work with them.”
The Eveleth-Gilbert offense wasn’t shy about putting runs on the board, adding 12 more in the third and 11 in the fourth to put up 28 on Mesabi East. Bears head coach Paula Dundas replaced her entire starting lineup with bench players in order to get them important innings at the varsity level.
With the team combining for 25 hits and limiting the Giants to only three, Dundas says it was a solid outing for everyone that saw playing time.
“It’s good for those younger kids to get in and get that experience. No matter what, it’s still a varsity game. Down the road when we need them and maybe the game is a little close, they have that experience to lean on and maybe some of those nerves got knocked off today.”
The freshman Anderson also looked solid in the circle in the final two innings, showcasing a variety of pitches that kept the Giants off balance. Dundas said it was important for Anderson to pitch the top of Mesabi East’s lineup in order to face their toughest hitters.
“I thought she threw hard. She located her spots well and mixed up the speeds. Getting to this level, you’re going to face some tough hitters so I wanted to make sure she saw their best. It was a good test for her and I think she did well.”
Playing in temps hovering in the mid-30s, the Bears weren’t too bothered by the cold with Dundas saying there’s not much to complain about this year after losing out on last season.
“I’m really lucky with this wonderful group of kids. They like to communicate and learn and help each other out. They were just happy to play today. I don’t think anyone takes a game for granted after last year. Our next game will be double the temperature at Esko so they’ll want to be in shorts and tank tops I’m sure. But we live in Minnesota so we have to roll with what we get.”
Eveleth-Gilbert (2-2) will take on the Eskomos Thursday at 4 p.m. in Esko.
L-BF 7,
MI-B 6
At Littlefork, Mountain Iron-Buhl compiled 15 hits, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Vikings scored the winning run in the sixth inning and held on for a 7-6 victory.
Elle Otto went 4-for-4 for the Rangers, while sophomore Sam Hoff went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and freshman Desi Milton was 3-for-4. Cece Schneider took the loss after allowing 11 hits, walking three and fanning three.
LBF took an early 3-0 lead in the first thanks to two errors and a walk in the inning and gave up four hits.
MI-B answered back in the second to tie the game 3-3 after some timely hits by Izzy Ollila, Aaliyah Barfield and Jersey Yernatich.
However, the Vikings scored three in the fourth to take a 6-3 lead. MI-B responded again with a run in the fifth and tied the game up again in the sixth when Otto drove in two on a single to left.
LBF picked up what turned out to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth when their first batter got on with a single and advanced to third on a passed ball and a wild pitch. She later scored on a two stroke single by the next better to give them the final lead.
MI-B hosts North Woods on Friday.
