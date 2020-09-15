VIRGINIA — An Iron Range swimming rivalry between Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia was in full swing Tuesday at the Roosevelt Pool.

The teams brought the decibels to another level as the Golden Bears swam past the Blue Devils, 57-37.

E-G’s Amara Carey, Ellie Robillard and Elli Jankila were each double winners for the Bears.

Carey got things going for her team when she touched first in the 200 freestyle with a mark of 2:18.89, while Elise Hoard of Virginia was just more than four seconds back in the runner-up spot at 2:23.02.

Carey earned her second win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:17.61. Teammate Anna Heinonen came in second at 1:23.37.

The Bears continued to pick up wins as Jankila sailed to wins in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. She first took the 50 freestyle by almost four seconds with a time of 26.13. Teammate Ellie Bjorge scored second after touching in 30.03.

A few events later, Jankila was the 100 freestyle winner as she touched in 57.76. E-G’s Heinonen notched the second spot in 1:02.06.

The Golden Bears took the win in the 200 individual medley, as well. Ellie Robillard came out on top with a time of 2:38.43. Virginia’s Hailey Pechonick took second at 2:42.44.

Robillard got her second win in the 500 freestyle, by less than two seconds over Virginia’s Hoard. Robillard recorded a time of 6:17.00, while Hoard touched at 6:18.71.

Virginia was paced by Lauryn Devich, who swam to first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:05.87.

Teammate Pechonick won the silver medal spot in 1:12.78.

Devich scored her second win in the 100 backstroke as she touched first in 1:11.95. E-G’s Maggie Koskela took runner-up honors in 1:14.97.

Virginia added to its point total when Helen Phenning of Virginia won the diving competition after compiling a score of 154.40. Twin sister Grace Phenning was second with 142.55.

In the 200 medley relay, Virginia’s quartet of Morgan Harvey, Devich, Pechonick and Hoard stopped the clock at 2:07.43 to capture the event. E-G’s team of Tayler Harju, Maggie Koskela, Robillard and Heinonen grabbed second in 2:13.09.

E-G’s Jankila, Kraushaar, Robillard and Carey combined to win the 200 freestyle relay with a mark of 1:54.11. Virginia’s team of Harvey, Emma Vukmanich, Isabella Smith and Wrenna Galloway swam to second in 1:59.78.

The Bears closed out the meet by scoring a nearly 13-second win in the 400 freestyle relay. Carey, Ellie Bjorge, Mia Stark and Jankila put down a time of 4:14.91 to get the victory. Virginia’s unit of Devich, Hord, Pechonick and Isabella Smith was second at 4:27.48.

E-G swims Thursday at Proctor, while Virginia goes to Mesabi East, also Thursday.

Eveleth-Gilbert 57, Virginia 37

200 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Morgan Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Elise Hoard), 2:07.43; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert (Tayler Harju, Maggie Koskela, Ellie Robillard, Anna Heinonen), 2:13.09; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Abygail Roush, Avah Kraushaaar, Mia Stark, Ellie Bjorge), 2:20.66.

200 freestyle: 1, Amara Carey, E-G, 2:18.89; 2, Elise Hoard, V, 2:23.02; 3, Dani Logan, V, 2:25.20.

200 individual medley: 1, Ellie Robillard, EG, 2:38.43; 2, Pechonick, V, 2:42.44; 3, Mia Stark, EG, 2:42.68.

50 freestyle: 1, Elli Jankila, EG, 26.13; 2, Ellie Bjorge, EG, 30.03; 3, Harvey, V, 30.23.

1 meter diving: 1, Helen Phenning, V, 154.40; 2, Grace Phenning, V, 1:42.55.

100 butterfly: 1. Devich, V, 1:05.87; 2, Pechonick, V, 1:12.78; 3, Harju, EG, 1:17.79.

100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 57.76; 2, Heinonen, EG, 1:02.06; 3, Wrenna Galloway, V, 1:08.76.

500 freestyle: 1, Ellie Robillard, EG, 6:17.00; 2, Hoard, V, 6:18.71; 3, Dani Logan, V, 6:41.23.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Jankila, Avah Kraushaar, Robillard, Amara Carey), 1:54.11; 2, Virginia (M. Harvey, Emma Vukmanich, Isabella Smith, Wrenna Galloway), 1:59.78; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Harju, Heinonen, Abygail Roush, Ellie Bjorge), 2:00.92.

100 backstroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:11.95; 2, Maggie Koskela, EG, 1:14.97; 3, Kraushaar, EG, 1:18.42.

100 breaststroke: 1, Carey, EG, 1:17.61; 2, Heinonen, EG, 1:23.37; 3, Vukmanich, V, 1:28.61.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Eveleth-Gilbert (Carey, Bjorge, Mia Stark, Jankila), 4:14.91; 2, Virginia (Devich, Hoard, Pechonick, Smith), 4:27.48; 3, Eveleth-Gilbert (Kraushaar, Harju, Koskela, Roush), 4:33.38.

