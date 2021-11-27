Golden Bears stepping up to the challenge

EVELETH – The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team is short on experience and short on height this year but that hasn’t stopped them from making great strides in the beginning two weeks of practice.
Head coach Karwin Marks says his Golden Bears squad has been working hard over the first couple weeks and plenty have stepped up to the challenge of replacing the loss of three tall seniors.
“We knew coming into this year we wouldn’t have a lot of varsity experience,” Marks said. “Only two girls are returning with that varsity experience and we only have one starter returning from last year. We’re not young age-wise but we’re young experience-wise but I can see we’re making progress.
“What we lack in experience we can make up for in effort. You have to deal with losses every year so we’re going to move forward with the team we have and I know the girls are taking advantage of the opportunities put in front of them.”
Graduating Elli Jankila, Cadyn Krmpotich and Amara Wilcox, the Bears will need to switch to a more guard-oriented game as they won’t be able to replace the height that trio provided.
“It’s funny because people will look and say it’s only three seniors but it’s also 18 feet of height. Height can do a lot of things for you in this game and we know we won’t be able to play the same way this year without them.”
Most importantly, the loss of Jankila (now playing for St. Scholastica) means a great loss of points scored and boards brought down.
“That’s 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. That’s a lot of production on the court that we’ll need to make up for. We don’t expect a single girl to make that up but collectively as a team, if we can make up that difference we’ll be fine. The leadership as well with those seniors is also hard to replace.”
Returning with experience this year for Eveleth-Gilbert are junior Morgan Marks and freshman Anna Westby. Of the two, coach Marks says they’re aware of the weight on their shoulders.
“Morgan’s a junior. She started last year, she was second on the team in scoring two years ago. She’s coming into her fourth year playing varsity so she really has the most experience. There shouldn’t be any jitters for her. She has a high basketball IQ and I think she can be a floor leader for us.
“Anna, being just a freshman, is strangely the second most experienced player we have. She played quite a bit as an eighth grader and she’s just a tremendous athlete. She excels at every sport but it seems like basketball is where she really plays her best. She’s going to be leaned on a lot this year. Both girls will be and they know there’s a lot on their shoulders while the other girls get up to speed.”
Seniors Lauren Lautigar and Joey Westby will captain the Bears this year. While they don’t have much experience, Marks says their leadership skills are second to none.
“They started playing partway into last season and it’s a testament to them that they still got voted by the rest of the team as captains. They’re big players in other sports and they stepped into the leadership role almost immediately. They do a good job and everyone respects them as leaders. Their role on the court will increase as well and I think they’re making great strides towards that.”
Ultimately, Marks hopes that his team can quickly find their confidence and be comfortable out on the court.
“Some of them I can tell they hesitate a little bit because of a lack of experience and confidence but once they do something with confidence and have the support of their team, it makes all the difference. That’s the big thing with our team. We don’t point fingers, we always support each other and we let the players play and the coaches coach. Hopefully more confidence translates to some wins and we can compete with some teams no one expected us to.”
Finding success this season doesn’t necessarily mean coming away with every win, but hopefully that is an end result as the team continues to get better.
“There’s a difference between having a successful season and a winning season. We all go for wins but success can be measured in other ways. It’ll be nice to have both but hopefully we can still find success in our own way.
