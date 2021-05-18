MOUNTAIN IRON — Eveleth-Gilbert’s pitchers continued to dominate and the Bears’ offense was on fire Tuesday in an 11-1, five-inning win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Jake Sickel pitched four innings of no-hit ball with five strikeouts to keep the Rangers off balance. Andrew Torrel came on to close out the game in the fifth, while allowing MI-B’s only hit of the contest.
“They’re finding their stride,’’ E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth said about his team.
The Golden Bears planned to use a few pitchers from one to three innings, but Sickel just kept calling for the ball, he added.
“He asked for another inning and he asked for another inning. How do you take him out,’’ Lindseth said. The E-G skipper ultimately made the move in the fifth frame.
The Bears’ bats were humming from the start as they batted around in the first to take a 7-0 lead.
Tommy Schlotec got things going with a single, Brandon Lind reached on an error and Will Bittmann hit a double to deep center field to make it 2-0. Sickel proceeded to add a single before Torrel singled to center, which plated two more runs for a 4-0 lead.
With runners on first and third, Griffin Dosan followed that up with a base hit to right, which brought in Carter Mavec from third for a 5-0 lead.
The runs kept coming for the visitors as Jaden Lang’s bloop single plated two more Bears for the 7-0 lead after one.
The Rangers were three up and three down in the bottom of the first and E-G added to its lead in the second. Lind reached on a grounder, Bittmann walked and Torrel reached on an error to load the bases.
Mavec stepped to the plate and came up with a sacrifice fly, which brought in the final run of the inning for an 8-0 E-G lead.
Lind’s single to left in the third put Tate Uhan (who walked to start the inning) on third base and he came home to make it 9-0 after three innings.
Eveleth-Gilbert added a run in the fourth and one more in the fifth, as well.
In the fourth, Sickel doubled down the first base line before Torrel bunted him over to third. On the next at bat, Mavec brought home Sickel after an MI-B error on the play. In the fifth, Uhan got things going with a bloop single and moved to third base on a wild pitch. From there, Lang smacked a grounder, which plated Uhan for the 11-0 advantage.
The Rangers had been kept off their game all night, but put together just enough to score in the fifth. It all started when Taylor Stahl drew a walk and proceeded to steal both second and third.
Rylen Niska finally got MI-B on the scoreboard with a two-out ground single to right field, which scored Stahl.
The Rangers were still alive, but Torrel fanned the final MI-B batter to secure the 11-1 victory.
Asked about all the runs his team was putting up (including 22 in Monday’s win over Ely), Lindseth said his club has really pushed for quality at bats and swinging at strikes.
The Bears were winning before, but “it felt like we were grinding them out. Swinging at balls and taking strikes. Now we are sizing it up. I didn’t see many bad pitches we swung at today.’’
Despite the loss, MI-B head coach Ron Marinaro is happy that his team continues to build from one day to the next, especially against a solid team like the Bears.
“It’s a good solid team we played,’’ Marinaro said, and the Rangers “kept playing hard.’’
MI-B (2-11) hosts Silver Bay and E-G (12-3) is at Mesabi East, both Thursday.
