EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ basketball team will lack a little depth this season, but the Golden Bears will boast a starting five that has been playing at the varsity level for several years.
E-G will be led by senior captains Elli Jankila, Cadyn Krmpotich and Amara Wilcox, while sophomores Morgan Marks and Lydia Delich will round out the starting lineup.
“Our starting five is pretty solid I feel,’’ head coach Karwin Marks said. “I think we’ll be pretty good there.’’
After the starters, there isn’t too much depth due in part to some girls deciding not to rejoin the team, he added.
“We do have a lot of other talent. The kids are ready to make the next step, but they just don’t have the experience.’’
The Bears will look to Jankila (All-Iron Range and All-Arrowhead conferences), who led the Iron Range Conference in rebounding last season. Jankila will be joined in the post by Krmpotich. Wilcox, Marks and Delich will all play guard. In addition, with Wilcox’s good height and length, she may also play forward at times.
“I’m encouraged with what we have going forward. I think we should be able to be competitive with most teams as long as those five do their part and the kids stepping up can fill in a little.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert’s ability to play both the inside and outside games should benefit the Bears, as will their plans to run an uptempo offense.
“That’s the luxury we have , especially with our starting five,’’ coach Marks said. “We have a couple girls that finished in the top of the conference in three-point shooting. With Elli and Cadyn inside, we have a lot of length, a lot of height, a lot of athleticism.’’
“Obviously our strength is our size inside. Although we want to get out and run, we can’t ignore what we have inside.’’ Jankila is coming back off a great junior season and now she has a lot to prove as a senior, he said.
“We’re definitely going to focus on those girls inside and let the other ones complement when people try to take them away. We have shooters that can put up shots and knock them down.’’
The three Bears seniors are now stepping into the leadership roles of the four seniors that graduated last spring — Payton Dosan, Lauren Latvaaho, Liz Stanaway and McCayla Winkler (who was injured last preseason and not able to play the regular season).
Helping make up for the loss of 30% of the E-G scoring and 50% of the steals from last season will also be key.
“The nice thing is we’re in a position where we have two sophomores that have been playing since eighth grade. They’ll step in and they’ll do a really good job. They both played quite a few minutes last year too and did pretty well, he said of Delich and Marks. He added that eighth-graders, freshmen and sophomores could be stepping up and seeing decent time.
The starting five with varsity experience all “fit into their position pretty well,’’ the coach said.
However, “we’re only one injury away from really scrambling to throw some (younger) kids to the fire.’’
The younger players got a lot of help during the team’s summer basketball activities. “That helped them prepare for what it’s like to play against varsity-caliber players.’’
He said the girls’ basketball program “had a great turnout all summer. Every girl in the program showed up all summer, which helped them a ton to gain some experience.’’ The summer is “about improving and I feel we did that over the summer.’’
Marks’ philosophy with the younger, inexperienced players is to have them focus on playing good defense and taking care of the basketball. Once that is accomplished they can fill more of a role on the team.
“We have a lot of upcoming younger girls that have definitely been working very hard. I can see them having a good spot on the varsity team,’’ Krmpotich said. “We’ve got a good team coming and we’re very young, but I think we’re going to do well this season. I’m really hoping for a good one.’’
----
Marks has liked what he’s seen on the practice floor this month, especially considering the COVID-19 protocols that are in place.
“I expected kind of heads hanging and poor attitudes, but they’ve been awesome about it. We talked about it the first day of practice. They understand it is what it is. I haven’t heard one kid complain about wearing a mask, which is amazing to me.’’ Getting through all the strenuous sprints and workouts shows how mentally tough they are and the character they have, he added.
The seniors have played a pivotal role in showing the way regarding mask wearing. In the beginning of the year, “I told them the masks aren’t going to be fun and we’re going to deal with a lot of ups and downs with COVID.’’
Krmpotich said “it’s obviously tougher (with masks). They will be definitely very tough in games, but I think we’ll be able to work through it. I don’t think it’s going to be all that bad. I think it’s going to be a lot better than we expected it to be.’’
Marks also let the seniors know they “have to play every game like it’s your last because in today’s world it could be.’’ He added the underclassmen will follow their lead.
The Bears have a simple goal of having a winning season since that hasn’t happened in quite a while. “Getting a home playoff game would be our next goal,’’ the coach stated. “Our more realistic goals are a winning season and a home playoff game and see what happens from there. … “If we can get that, we’ll feel like we’re doing pretty good. If we reach those goals, I think that confidence could help us surprise a few teams in the playoffs.’’
As far as goals, Krmpotich said she would like to see the team “play well together. Make the most of the season and win as many as we can with our short season (18 games) coming up. We’re just going to make the most of it every day.’’
----
The Golden Bears host Greenway Friday in the season opener.
