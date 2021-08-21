MORA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls tennis team started their season with a strong showing at the Mora Tennis Tournament. The Golden Bears went all three matchups by a combined score of 19-2.
Eveleth-Gilbert 6
Crosby-Ironton 1
MORA — The Golden Bears took down the Crosby-Ironton girls tennis team by a score of 6-1.
In singles, E-G took the clean sweep over C-I. Lydia Delich won the first singles match 6-2, 6-2. Katelynn Torrel defeated Sydney Roberts 6-4, 6-2. In third singles, Julia Lindseth knocked off Sarah Bostrom 6-2, 6-3. Mayme Scott finished Melanie Severson 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Anna Beaudeta and Mylee Young defeated Ellen Silgen and Ella Lewandowski in three sets (4-6, 6-3, 10-2). Alyssa Grahek and Ayla Troutwine took down Hailey Wynn and Isabella Vignieri 6-2, 2-6, 10-5. Crosby-Ironton’s sole win came from the pair of Sydney Jones and Margaret Silgen who defeated E-G’s Alex Flannigan and Elyssa Ziegler 6-3, 6-4.
Eveleth-Gilbert 7
Mora 0
MORA — E-G continued its strong performance by taking down the host Mora in all seven matches.
In singles, Lydia Delich beat Emma Anderson 6-2, 6-4. Katelynn Torrel took down Ria Ellberg 6-3, 6-2. Mayme Scott won 6-3, 6-2 against Sophie Peterson, and Julia Lindseth won by forfeit.
The Golden Bears took all three doubles matches starting with Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young took down Malen Rejan and Hazel Carela 6-4, 6-3. Alyssia Grahek and Ayla Troutwine beat Annelise Moe and Lauren Kohlgray 6-3. 6-3. Alex Flannigan and Elyssa Ziegler defeated Teregeen Oslin and Mya Peterson 7-6, 7-2, 6-4.
Eveleth-Gilbert 6
Duluth Marshall 1
MORA — The Golden Bears finished their strong start taking down the Hilltoppers 6-1.
The Golden Bears singles matches completed their third sweep of the day. Delich beat Meredith Boettcher 6-4, 6-4. Torrel went 7-5, 6-4 against Reese Orn. Lindseth won 6-3, 6-4 after beating Danica Mark, and Scott beat Becca Landlerr 6-3, 4-6, 10-7.
Grahek and Troutwine beat Grace Strendberg and Emily Etter 6-4, 4-6, 10-5. Flannigan and Ziegler downed Audrey Dodge and Annika Lindgren 6-2, 6-2. Duluth Marshall's sole win came from Eva Etter and Anna Koski beating Beaudette and Young 7-5, 6-3.
