HERMANTOWN — Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth squad opened their doubleheader at Hermantown Monday with a 5-3 road victory.
In the first inning, E-G got its offense started when Zach Lindseth singled on a 0-1 count, scoring Andrew Hakly.
Brandon Lind picked up the win for the Bears. He surrendered one run on five hits over three and 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking zero. Lindseth and Hakly entered the game out of the bullpen and helped close out the game in relief. Hakly recorded the last four outs to earn the save.
E-G scattered nine hits in the game. Hakly and Lindseth each had multiple hits for Eveleth-Gilbert. The Bears tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Hakly led the way with three.
Hermantown collected 11 hits on the day. Hedin, Ruprecht, and Carlson all managed multiple hits for Hermantown. Hedin led Hermantown with three hits in four at bats.
GAME 2
Hermantown 7,
Eveleth-Gilbert 2
Eveleth-Gilbert watched the second game of the doubleheader slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 7-2 loss to Hermantown.
Hermantown took the lead on a single in the second inning Monday.
E-G lost despite outhitting Hermantown 10-8. Hermantown scored three runs in the sixth inning. Paczynski and Lind each had RBIs in the big inning.
Gunderson earned the victory on the hill for Hermantown. He surrendered two runs on seven hits over three innings. Bobby Lind took the loss for the Bears. He went two innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out two.
Tommy Schlotec led the Bears with two hits. Carlson went 3 for 3 at the plate for Hermantown.
The Bears play Aurora at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Eveleth.
