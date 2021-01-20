Golden Bears skate to 4-0 win; Devils fall to C-E-C, 3-0

BOYS’ HOCKEY
Eveleth-Gilbert 4,
North Shore 0
At Silver Bay, Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East got goals from four different skaters Tuesday night as they blanked North Shore, 4-0.
Cooper Mattson lit the lamp for the Golden Bears in the first period and the visitors held a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.
In the second period, Gavin Skelton, Nick Troutwine and Brett Okland each put the puck in the net in a strong game for the Bears. Oakland and Brandon Lind each added two assists.
Golden Bears goalie Andrew Torrel pitched a shutout as he turned all 23 Storm shots aside.
E-G/ME (1-1-1) travels to Virginia/MI-B on Thursday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 1 3 0 — 4
North Shore 0 0 0 — 0
First Period: 1, EGME, Cooper Mattson (Brett Okland, Brandon Lind), 5:08.
Second period: 2, EGME, Gavin Skelton (Lind, Sean Johnson), 6:56; 3, EGME, Nick Troutwine (Lind, Oakland), PP, 9:20; 4, EGME, Oakland (unassisted), 13:27.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 15-5-3—23; Ryan Bilben, NS, 10-11-9—30.
Penalties: EGME: 3-6; NS: 2-4.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 3,
Virginia/MI-B 0
At Cloquet, the Lumberjacks scored three second-period goals and kept Virginia/MI-B off the scoreboard en route to a 3-0 victory Tuesday night.
Brayden Tyman, Logan Dushkin and Cade Gonsorowski recorded the goals for Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
V/MI-B netminder Ian Kangas stopped 26 of 29 shots on goal.
The Devils were 0-for-3 on the power play, while C-E-C went 1-for-5.
V/MI-B hosts Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East on Thursday.
