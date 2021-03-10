EVELETH — Ty Laugen and Brandon Lind each scored a pair of goals Tuesday to propel the Golden Bears past visiting Ely/Northeast Range, 9-0.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East outshot the Timberwolves 58-8 in a dominating performance at the Hippodrome.
Gavin Skelton opened the scoring for Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East at the 7:44 mark, while Laugen lit the lamp at 13:35 to make it 2-0 after the first.
Lind scored the only goal of the second period at 8:00, which had the Bears up 3-0 after two periods of play.
The third period resulted in six EGME goals. Cooper Levander, Lind, Jacob Koskela, Blake Zadnikar, Brett Okland and Laugen all got on the scoreboard to close out the nine-goal victory.
Ty Jacobsen and Griff Dosan split time evenly in net for the Bears. Jacobsen made one save on one shot, while Dosan stopped all seven shots he faced.
The Bears play at Proctor on Thursday.
Ely/NER 0 0 0 — 0
E-G/ME 2 1 6 — 9
First period: 1, EGME, Gavin Skelton (Brett Okland, Cooper Mattson), 7:44; 2, EGME, Ty Laugen (Mattson), 13:35.
Second period: 3, EGME, Brandon Lind (Tommy Schlotec, Blake Zadnikar), 8:00.
Third period: 4, EGME, Cooper Levander (Karson Intihar, Jared Delich), 3:00; 5, EGME, Lind (Schlotec), 9:33; 6, EGME, Jacob Koskela (Nick Troutwine), 9:57; 7, EGME, Zadnikar (Lind), 13:06; 8, EGME, Okland (Troutwine), 13:42; 9, EGEM, Laugen (Okland, Troutwine), 14:25.
Saves: Ty Jacobsen, EGME, 1 save on 1 shot/Griff Dosan, EGME, 7 saves on 7 shots: Chase Sandberg, Ely, 49 saves on 58 shots.
Penalties: EGME, 0 penalties; Ely, 3-for-6 minutes.
