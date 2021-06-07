Golden Bears seek to keep hot bats going

EVELETH — The Golden Bears offense definitely was an integral part of two Section 7AA playoff victories Thursday.
No. 5-seeded Eveleth-Gilbert put up 25 runs and gave up only three with a 10-0 win over No. 1 Esko and a 15-3 victory over Duluth Marshall.
The Golden Bears are hoping to continue that trend today as they take on No. 6 Pine City at 2 p.m. in Superior.
E-G head coach Jamie Lindseth is planning to play multiple games because three straight wins are needed to reach the section title tilt.
What led to the offensive outburst last Thursday?
“We tweaked a few things’’ at a long practice Wednesday, Lindseth said. The coach thought his team should have played better in last Tuesday’s loss to Proctor and the changes were made.
The goal today is to use the lineup that gives them the best chance to win, said Lindseth, who also wants to get everybody involved as much as possible. “The goal is to come back Thursday with everybody and really be able to go at them hard.’’
After compiling an 18-5 record this season, the coach is excited to be in the final four for the second time in the last three years (in 2020 the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic).
In 2021, Lindseth said his club has used some ups and downs as learning opportunities to better themselves. “Some of these younger kids have stepped up. The improvements have shown, especially last Thursday.
“This is what I thought they were capable of.’’
Lindseth also had his team focused on the playoffs to be at their best. “I made it no secret. When we want to peak is now.’’ Regular season wins and a conference championship were just stepping stones. “We want to win playoff games.’’
The challenge remains a big one with just four teams still in the hunt for a section title. Lindseth believes that any team can beat the other in a given game.
But the E-G team leaders are focused on the big prize.
“They’re not happy being 18-5. They want to be 22-5,’’ he said. “That means they’re going to state.’’
