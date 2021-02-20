BIGFORK -- Carter Mavec poured in 30 points and Jake Sickel scored his 1,000th career point to lead the Golden Bears past Bigfork Friday night, 98-64.
Sickel had 14 points in the game and he reached the milestone on his last basket of the contest.
Eveleth-Gilbert also got 17 points from Josh Creer-Oberstar and Will Bittmann, while Carter Flannigan added a dozen.
Bigfork was paced by Jared Lovdahl with 21 points, Jhace Pearson with 16 and Bradly Haley with 14.
The Golden Bears (9-1) host Duluth Marshall Tuesday. Bigfork (1-8) plays at Deer River Tuesday.
E-G 44 54 — 98
Bigfork 35 29 -- 64
E-G: Carter Mavec 30, Griffin Krmpotich 3, AJ Roen 3, Carter Flannigan 12, Jaden Lang 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 17, Jake Sickel 14, Will Bittmann 17. 3-pointers: Mavec 5. Krmpotich 1, Roen 1, Creer-Oberstar 2, Sickel 1. Free throws: 8-17.
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdahl 9, Jared Lovdahl 21, Dylan Elhardt 2, Bradly Haley 14, Jhace Pearson 16, Sean Torgrimson 2. 3-pointers: Jac. Lovdahl 1, Jar. Lovdahl 1, Pearson 4. Free throws: 0-7.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 79,
Tri-City United 47
At Montgomery, Minn., Jordan Zubich and Sage Ganyo each poured in 26 points Saturday to lead Mountain Iron-Buhl past Tri-City United, 79-47.
“We shot the ball well,’’ assistant coach Byron Negen said. The girls moved the ball and did a good job attacking the Titans defense, he added.
“We actually had good, balanced scoring,’’ Negen added. “Sage and Jordan both shot the ball really well today.’’
In addition to the strong offensive outing, the Rangers were also tough on the defensive end.
“It was nice to see our kids do a nice job defensively,’’ Negen added. “The girls got out in transition and made good decisions.’’
MI-B (8-2) plays at Roseau Thursday.
MI-B 36 43 -- 79
TCU 20 27 -- 47
MI-B: Hali Savela 8, Jordan Zubich 26, Gabby Lira 3, Sage Ganyo 26, Ava Butler 9, Lauren Maki 7. 3-pointers: Zubichch 7, Lira 1, Ganyo 5. Free throws: 12-21. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
TCU: Isabelle Factor 1, Kaitlyn Lang 5, Sami Tiede 7, Paige Johnson 5, Sam Lang 16, Marissa Gare 2, Kaia Krocak 8, Jess Dull 3. 3-pointers: K. Lang 1, Tiede 1, Johnson 1, S. Lang 2. Free throws: 8-14. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
