VIRGINIA — Eveleth-Gilbert had everything going Thursday as they went on the road to knock off rival Virginia, 11-1, in the last regular season game between the two before the teams merge into Rock Ridge next season.
The Golden Bears got an outstanding effort from junior pitcher Lydia Delich, as well as strong defense and a potent offense that scored 11 times on 13 hits.
“We hit the ball well tonight,’’ E-G head coach Paula Dundas said. “We hit the ball hard and that’s what you have to do.’’
The Bears got on top early as they scored two runs in the first and added four more in the second to take a 6-0 advantage.
“One thing we’ve been doing well so far this season is coming out early in the game and hitting the ball hard and giving us a lead or giving us some runs. It’s so much easier to pitch and play defense when you have a little bit of a lead.’’
As Eveleth-Gilbert jumped out to that lead, Alex Flannigan connected for a single and then a double and a total of three RBI off Virginia starter Allison Fink. Emily Kemp’s second inning bloop single also knocked in two runs. Lydia Delich also added an RBI single in the second to make it 6-0.
“They did a fantastic job tonight. I’m very, very proud of them,’’ Dundas said.
No more runs were added until the bottom of the fourth when the Blue Devils scored their first and only run. Chance Colbert and Chesney Bernard each hit singles and Fink drew a walk before Ayla Lokken (who pitched the final five innings) stepped to the plate and knocked in a run to make it 6-1.
The Virginia run seemed to get the Golden Bears offense going again as they scored three more in the top of the fifth. Flannigan smacked a single to left before Brooklyn Smith plated her with a double to the right field fence. One batter later, Lauren Lautigar hit a bloop RBI single and was then brought home on Johanna Westby’s double to the fence, which gave E-G a 9-1 lead heading to the home half of the fifth.
Delich, who tossed a complete game, six-hitter, and the Bears held Virginia off the board the rest of the way, while adding a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh. Marissa Anderson and Westby got things going with a pair of walks before Delich connected for a single to right that scored the final two runs of the game, which gave E-G the 11-1 win heading into next week’s playoffs.
Dundas was very proud of her team and of Delich, who kept the Devils off balance for most of the game.
“Lydia is very consistent for us. She’s a junior now so she doesn’t get that riled up and doesn’t get that up and down that you might get from a younger, more inexperienced pitcher. She’s very consistent and she knows what she has to do.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert will now get in a pair of practices before the postseason starts on Tuesday at home. The Bears’ seeding and their opponent have yet to be determined.
“We get two practices which is going to be a nice breath of fresh air. It’s been over a week since we had a practice.’’ She’s happy about that because it will give her team a chance to work on things that can’t necessarily be addressed during games.
The focus now is “just preparing for your ultimate goal, which is to make it as far as you can. We’re going to have to be at our best from this point forward.
“I tell the girls all the time you get 20 preseason (regular season) games and then the real season starts.’’
Virginia head coach Bob Cohn complimented the Blue Devils opponent in the hard-fought rivalry game.
“Eveleth-Gilbert is a very good team.They’ve got three or four of the best players in the whole section. They hit the ball well. They play great defense. The shortstop (Brooke Thyen) is just an outstanding shortstop.’’
“Lydia (Delich) in the middle. She’s one of the top pitchers in the whole section.’’ E-G is well coached and hits the ball very well, he said.
Cohn was happy with his team’s performance overall.
“I thought our kids battled,’’ he said. “We had a lot of chances but we just couldn't get any key hits,’’ which left a lot of runners on base.
“We kind of gambled tonight’’ with our two very young pitchers (Fink and Lokken). “We thought we’d go to the one that spots the ball a little bit better (Fink) and maybe get a few more popups, but that didn’t happen to work tonight.’’
In the top of third the Devils brought in Lokken, who throws the ball a lot harder and moves the ball around more,’’ Cohn said. “She did very well for most of the game too.’’
Overall, “It was just a gamble that we tried.’’ Both pitchers did as well as they could against a really good team,’’ he added.
The Blue Devils also got two singles from Mattleyn Seppi, another single from Lokken and a base knock from Kylie Baranzelli.
Virginia plays Duluth Denfeld today at 2 p.m. at Wade Stadium.
