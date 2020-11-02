Golden Bears roar past Two Harbors, 3-0

EVELETH — The Golden Bears have a team goal of four missed serves per match.
Eveleth-Gilbert hit that goal exactly Monday night, which helped propel them to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-7, 25-8) sweep of visiting Two Harbors.
“They were pretty strong. We did really good on serving,’’ said assistant coach Alex Schlotec. “They were strong and confident this game. We needed that.’’
Brooke Thyen led the way from the service line with six aces, Cadyn Krmpotich had three and Lauren Lautigar, McKendrick Landwer and Emily Kemp each chipped in with two aces.
Hitters Afton Roberts, Thyen and Kemp weren’t to be outdone, however.
The girls were putting down kills on a regular basis as the Bears got out to a 18-8 lead in game one, which forced a Agate timeout.
That didn’t slow down the Eveleth-Gilbert hitters, though. Kemp and Roberts came out of the break with kills just before Two Harbors’ Emma Swanson had two kills of her own to make it 22-10.
The Bears took charge once again and Kemp sealed the deal as she spiked the ball for a 25-13 game one victory.
Schlotec liked what she saw from her hitters.
“They were a powerhouse I think. They did really well.’’
Game two was even more dominant for the home team as they raced out to a 15-4 lead and never looked back.
Kemp’s pair of aces led the way, while Krmpotich served up some winners, as well. Thyen later got in on the act as E-G grabbed a 20-5 lead. Maggie Landwer came up with a kill to make it 23-6 and McKendrick Landwer put the game away at 25-7 with one of her two service aces.
Krmpotich, Ava Thompson and Thyen got E-G off to a strong start in game three, and the Bears couldn’t be stopped.
Krmpotich’s serving, along with Thompson’s and Thyen’s kills, gave the Bears a 24-8 lead before McKendrick Landwer again bounced an ace off the Two Harbors defense for the 25-8 victory, which completed the sweep.
The solid effort helped E-G improve to 2-4 on the season.
What was behind the effort?
“Just everybody getting into the groove and playing with each other,’’ said Schlotec, who was filling in for Bittmann, who was out sick. “Now that we’re in the middle of the season, everybody’s good to go’’ and working together as a team.
Schlotec also thought the girls wanted to prove something to their coach.
“I think they played for her to show her that they can do it.’’
E-G hosts Hibbing Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 4 p.m.
Mesabi East 3,
Deer River 1
At Deer River, Kaitlynn James put together 35 set assists Monday night to help lead Mesabi East past the Warriors, 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-19).
Lindsey Baribeau led the way in kills with 10, while Aaliyah Sahr added seven and Kadyn Kangas put down six and added 15 digs.
Sahr also tallied 14 digs, as well as serving up two aces. Baribeau added six ace serves and one block, while Steph Zimmer had 11 digs and James added 10 digs and four kills.
The Giants were also buoyed by five kills and one block from Maija Hill, three aces from Alexa Fossell and four kills and one block from Kora Forsline.
Mesabi East (5-3) plays at Duluth Marshall on Thursday.
