Golden Bears rebound to defeat Hermantown, 6-5

EVELETH — The Golden Bears played well in the field, had some timely hits and used their aggressiveness to knock off visiting Hermantown, 6-5, Wednesday night.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s Senior Babe Ruth baseball team rebounded from a rough night in the field Tuesday to get the win, which helped get them ready for the postseason, which begins Saturday and Sunday in Aurora and Ely.
The home team’s aggressiveness paid off early as they got out to a 1-0 lead despite Brandon Lind getting caught in a rundown between third base and home.
Lind had stolen third base and then proceeded to try and take home base. After several throws by Hermantown with Lind running back and forth, the E-G made his final try for home and initially appeared out as he was tagged on the foot. However, the ball ultimately fell to the ground and Lind was called safe for the game’s first run.
Andrew Torrel, Hunter Pederson and Andrew Hakly continued to steal bases in the home half of the second, which staked E-G to a 3-0 lead after two innings complete. Pederson and Bobby Lind each came up with RBIs to push the runs across.
Head coach Jamie Lindseth said the aggressiveness on the base paths paid off in the game and looking ahead to the playoffs.
“I saw some things’’ that can be used in the playoffs. “Situations presented themselves. They took those bases when they needed to.’’
Hermantown battled back in the third with a pair of singles and a double that closed the gap to 3-2. A double play by the Hawks in the bottom of the third also kept the home team off the scoreboard.
However, Eveleth-Gilbert added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth, including the game-winning run.
The Bears got a single from Kodi Intihar and a double from Will Bittmann, while Pederson loaded the bases after his hit pulled the first baseman’s foot off the bag.
Bobby Lind proceeded to hit a bloop single to center, which scored one, and Brandon Lind followed that up with another single that scored two more runs for a 6-2 E-G advantage after four innings.
The Hawks and the Bears went scoreless in the fifth before the visitors got things going in the sixth. A pair of walks, a single and a bases-loaded walk made it 6-3. A sacrifice fly and an RBI single then brought Hermantown to within one at 6-5.
E-G again went scoreless in the bottom of the sixth, as they left two runners on base.
Hermantown had one more shot, but could only muster a walk and a fielder’s choice, before two putouts by E-G put the game away.
“That’s a great way to end the home season. That’s for sure,’’ Lindseth said. The contest included only one error, the entire roster playing and the last home games for Intihar and Bobby Lind. “It was nice to get a little recognition for those two.’’
Looking back on his team’s aggressiveness, Lindseth said that was also a good learning tool for his squad.
“I wanted to see some things. I wanted to get those kids used to getting their reads’’ of pitchers. “They were doing a lot of that early, which was really good,’’ the coach said. “They were getting those good jumps. Good reads. You can’t teach all that from the dugout. They have to realize some of that stuff.’’
E-G plays at Proctor at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday.
