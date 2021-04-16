EVELETH — Trailing 5-7 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, the Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team looked to be on the ropes against a solid squad from Nashwauk-Keewatin.
But a powerful 11-run fifth inning and one final, walk-off hit in the bottom of the sixth showed the strength of the Golden Bear bats as they downed the Spartans, 17-7 in six innings.
Junior Will Bittmann powered the Eveleth-Gilbert offense, going 3-3 with a pair of triples and a three-run homer in the fifth that brought the crowd to their feet.
Carter Mavec got the win on the hill for E-G, pitching the final 1 and 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on two runs on one hit and one walk while striking out two.
Carter Flannigan got the start, going three and 1/3 innings while giving up two runs on four hits and two walks while fanning five. Tommy Schlotec pitched the middle inning and a third, giving up three runs on two hits and three walks, striking out two.
Jeff Lorenz took the loss for Nashwauk-Keewatin, giving up nine runs in four-plus innings of work. Brent Keranen pitched
the final inning-plus for the Spartans.
Trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth, the Golden Bears piled on nine runs before N-K recorded a single out. Bittmann led things off reaching on a walk and was soon brought home on an RBI triple to deep left field from Schlotec. Flannigan then brought Schlotec home with a deep hit to center field, good for a double.
Tied at seven, Griffin Dosan had the perfect touch on a base hit that landed in no man’s land between the pitching mound and first base. With runners on the corners, Carter Mavec was walked to load the bases just before Hunter Pederson singled to left to bring home Flannigan making it 8-7.
Seeing his last batter before being pulled, Lorenz walked Andrew Torrel, bringing home another run and leaving the bases loaded. Keranen on the mound, senio Jake Sickel took advantage of the new pitcher and brought home two runs on skipper up the middle to make it 11-7 Eveleth-Gilbert.
Active base running from the Bears saw Torrel safely advance to third and Sickel to second, allowing Brandon Lind to bring the former home on a well-hit ball to left field, 12-7.
Already with two triples to his name, Will Bittmann came up to bat and swung for the fences, clearing the right field fence to bring home three, putting the Bears up 15-7, still with no outs to their name.
Already fully around the batting order, Schlotec reached again, this time after being hit by a pitch. He was soon brought home again by Flannigan with a single to center, putting E-G up by nine, 16-7.
Needing one more run to end the game in five innings, some base running mistakes bailed Nashwauk-Keewatin out, ending the inning a few batters later.
Back up to the plate in the bottom of the sixth, Torrel reached base after being hit by a pitch. He quickly stole his way to second before Sickel flew out and Lind brought him home on the next at bat, clearing the ball to left field for the walk-off hit.
Competing with a Spartans team that is solid all-around, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jamie Lindseth said the message to his team was to just keep battling on every at-bat.
“We knew they had a big inning in them,” Lindseth said. “I’ve said it a million times: Throw strikes, take care of the baseball and put the ball in play. And we did that today. Our first game against Deer River was similar. We had a big inning against them. You can see we have fire power and our guys are doing things right. In a back and forth game like we had today, it’s easy to get frustrated but we kept our heads up at the right time.”
With the contest being so close before the massive bottom of the fifth, Lindseth gave credit to Nashwauk-Keewatin for a solid ball game.
“They’re a nice ball club. They stung the ball and we had to fight for that win. By no means was it easy. They play really sound baseball so we knew we had to take advantage of any opportunity we could find. The margins are slim for a while in many games and you have to make the most of what you’re given.”
On Bittmann’s big day, Lindseth said the first baseman has been playing lights out to start the season.
“He had two triples today before that home run and those are probably home runs in any other field but ours. He was 2-2 in our first game as well. I don’t want to jinx it, but he’s lighting it up right now. It’s exciting to see.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will travel to Esko today, an intriguing matchup between two teams that look to be vying for the 7AA title later this season.
“Everything I’ve read lately has said the two of us could be fighting for the section this year. I know they’ve saved their gun and we saved ours so it should be a lot of fun. Those kinds of games are hard to simulate in the gym so it’ll be nice to get out and play this one. It’ll be exciting.”
Today’s game is set for 3 p.m. in Esko.
SOFTBALL
Silver Bay 3,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2
At Silver Bay, the Rangers found themselves with the bases loaded in the sixth inning trailing 3-2, but couldn’t find a way to knock in the game tying run as they fell to the Mariners by the same score in seven innings.
Cece Schneider took the loss in the circle for Mountain Iron-Buhl, giving up the three runs on seven hits and no walks while fanning six along the way.
Maleah Milton scored the Rangers’ first run, reaching first after being hit by a pitch. She was brouht home on an RBI double to left field from Elle Otto. MI-B grabbed their second run of the game in the top of the sixth on a bases loaded walk that brought Milton home yet again.
Despite the bases staying loaded, the Rangers were unable to bring any more runs home with two outs to spare.
MI-B head coach Jesse White had some positives for his squads defense even when the offense wasn’t there to back them up.
“I was impressed with what I saw out there,” White said. “We made some spectacular plays. Izzy Ollila had two great plays in the outfield. Cece pitched well again for us but the bats just weren’t there today.”
The loss drops the Rangers to 1-2 on the season. They’ll play host to South Ridge on Monday.
