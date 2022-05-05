EVELETH — Coming into Thursday’s game, the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team expected a tough battle with defending Section 7AA champion Greenway.
The Golden Bears, however, buckled down and made the right plays when it mattered most, picking up a 5-2 win at IGA Field.
While her team’s performance wasn’t perfect, E-G head coach Paula Dundas said she was most proud of her team for finding ways to correct the mistakes they did make.
“It feels good to win a game like that,” Dundas said. “Greenway was lights out last year so it’s good to come in, hit the ball solid and make some really nice plays on defense. We weren’t mistake-free, but we recovered from those mistakes we did make. These girls saw today that a mistake doesn’t have to be the end of the game. It doesn’t have to cost you. It’s an important lesson to learn.”
The home team on the scoreboard, Greenway took the early lead, scoring their first run in the bottom of the first off Bears pitcher Lydia Delich.
Lexi Hammer got things started with a single to shallow centerfield in the leadoff spot. She stole her way to second and then advanced to third on a fielder’s choice. One out later, she was brought home on an RBI single from Jocelyn Mikilich.
Eveleth-Gilbert responded in the top of the second off of Raiders pitcher Miranda Gernander. Emily Kemp hit a single up the middle to lead things off before making her way over to third over the next two outs. With Taylor Morley at the plate, Kemp came home with a well-placed single to center to knot things up at one apiece.
The Bears took their first lead of the game in the top of the third. Joey Westby reached on a leadoff error before stealing her way to second. A bunt single from Delich put runners on the corners.
With one out, Brooke Thyen scored Westby on an RBI single hit right at the Greenway third baseman. After two and a half, Eveleth-Gilbert led 2-1.
That lead didn’t last long with Greenway responding in the home half of the inning. With one out, Hannah Anderson launched one into left field. What normally would have been a double turned into an inside-the-park home run after the ball got lost in the outfield, tying things up for the Raiders 2-2.
The rest of the game would be all Eveleth-Gilbert offensively, however, with the Bears scoring three unanswered to pull away. Alex Flannigan led off the top of the fourth with a double to left field before she advanced to third on a fielder's choice. Lauren Lautigar then brought her home on an RBI single to right allowing E-G to retake the lead.
The Golden Bears added two more insurance runs in the top of the fifth. Flannigan came through with another big hit for E-G, rocking a two-RBI triple to left field to score Thyen and Brooklyn Smith, both of whom reached earlier on walks.
Delich and Gernander didn’t surrender anything else for the rest of the contest and the Bears held on for the important section win.
After the game, Dundas praised her team in all aspects of the game. On Delich’s day in the circle, Dundas said it was business as usual for the junior.
“She threw well and she’s been doing a great job for us this season. She’s been throwing some good games and that’s the person you want pitching for you against a good team like Greenway. It’s a good confidence booster for her and the rest of the defense. They were doing things right, executing and working hard. It was a close game and things are more fun when they’re not lopsided.”
Batting wise, Dundas said her team found discipline at the plate.
“They weren’t chasing things they shouldn’t have been chasing. They were sitting back and making adjustments. As coaches, we don’t see what they see so we’ve been working on communicating and making those changes early and not in the seventh inning. The girls had a plan at the plate and they executed it well.”
The Bears faced off with Cherry later in the same day. Tackling two games on the warmest day of the year so far, Dundas wanted to make sure her players got rest before another important game.
“I said to go hydrate, get something to eat and get out of the sun. We’re not used to this weather yet. We’ve had three nice days this whole spring. Hopefully they listen to those directions and come back ready to play Cherry because that’s another tough one too.”
BASEBALL
Silver Bay 14,
Northeast Range 4, F/5
At Silver Bay, the Northeast Range Nighthawks trailed just 6-4 to Silver Bay heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, but the Mariners scored eight in the home half of the frame to pick a win by 10-run rule, 14-4.
Silver Bay got the scoring started with two runs in the bottom of the first, but Northeast Range responded in the top of the second to knot things up. The Nighthawks took a lead with one run in the third but the Mariners outscored them 12-1 the rest of the way.
Manor Ollman got the win on the mound for Silver Bay, allowing three earned runs in four innings. He struck out six. Jackson Levens took the loss for the Nighthawks, allowing four earned in four and 1/3 innings. He struck out two. Northeast Range committed six errors in the loss, including two in the bottom of the fifth.
At the plate, Elliot and Jackson Levels led for the Nighthawks, going 2-3 with a double each. Jake Stadler paced Silver Bay with two hits, including a three-run homer. Chase Mallory and Ollman had two hits each and Jacob Carpenter finished with three hits.
Northeast Range (1-2) will host Deer River in a doubleheader on Friday.
BOYS’ TENNIS
Duluth East 6,
Rock Ridge 1
At Duluth, the Rock Ridge boys’ tennis team suffered a loss to the Greyhounds of Duluth East for the second time this season, falling Wednesday 6-1.
Rock Ridge got their lone win at No. 2 doubles with Kasey Lamppa and Peyton Bialke earning the point for the Wolverines. Lamppa and Bialke defeated East tandem Tanner Bombardieri and Chris Kirby in three sets, 7-5, 5-7, [10-5].
Rock Ridge will be back in action on Monday when they travel to Hibbing.
Duluth East 6, Rock Ridge 1
Singles: No. 1 Dane Patten, DE, def. Jared Delich, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Ryan Delaney, DE, def. Gavin Benz, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 Thomas Gunderson, DE, def. Jake Bradach, 6-2, 6-3; No. 4 Ewen Moe, DE, def. Keegan Ruedebusch, 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 AJ Amatutzio/Karl Kimber, def. Owen Buggert/Ryan Manninen, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 Kasey Lamppa/Peyton Bialke, RR, def. Tanner Bombardieri/Chris Kirby, 7-5, 5-7, [10-5]; No. 3 Colin McShane/Andrew Good, DE, def. Rory Cope-Robinson/Grady Dimberio, 6-4, 6-2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.