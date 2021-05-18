Eveleth-Gilbert 22,
Ely 0, F/5
At Ely, Brandon Lind threw four innings of no-hit ball for Eveleth-Gilbert as they blasted Ely, 22-0, as they collected 19 hits. Lind also struck out five and walked one.
The Golden Bears scored 10 runs in the top of the third to take command of a scoreless game and knocking out Ely starter WIll Davies. E-G added 11 more runs in the fourth. Jaden Lang had four hits, while Tommy Schlotec was 4-for-4 (including a double) with four runs scored and three RBIs.
Ely's lone hit came from eighth-grader Jack Mathias in the fifth inning, which broke up the combined no-hitter as Carter Mavec surrendered Ely's only hit. On the mound, Davies went 2 2/3 innings, allowing nine runs on seven hits.
Lind, Griffin Dosan, and Andrew Torrel also had multiple hits for the Golden Bears, who stole 15 bases.
E-G improved to 11-3 with the win.
Hill City/Northland 10,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 6
At Mountain Iron-Buhl, the Rangers fell behind 6-0 early and eventually lost to Hill City/Northland, 10-6.
Mountain Iron-Buhl responded to the early deficit with multiple hits.
Rylen Niska led the way with four hits and a double, while Brant Tiedeman went 3-for-4, Alex Benkusky went 2-for-5 with a double and Damian Tapio smacked a triple. Johnny Erickson, Ryan Drake and Derek Dahl each added base knocks.
On the bump, Braden Tiedeman, Tapio and Drake shared the pitching duties.
HC/N was paced by Tucker Holm with three hits and Hunter Gerber went 2-for-5.
Head coach Ron Marinaro said he took some good things out of the contest, even though it was a loss.
“We fought back and hit and played defense. … That was important. That was the big positive out of the game.’’
