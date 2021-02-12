EVELETH — The Golden Bears’ trouble putting the puck in the net came to a screeching halt Thursday night as they equaled their season total in a 7-1 victory over North Shore.
Brandon Lind connected for a pair of goals, while Karson Intihar and Neal Leete each scored twice. For Intihar and Leete, the goals were their first career varsity goals.
“It was a nice night. The team really worked hard as a team,’’ said head coach Jeff Torrel. “You could tell we’re trying to figure out the player of the game and there’s points all over the board. Seven goals is a nice night for us. But more importantly, come out and pick up a team win. That’s huge.’’
The Bears looked good from the start with the offense peppering Storm netminder Ryan Bilben and the defense keeping North Shore from getting things going.
At the 9:02 mark of the first period, Intihar beat Bilben to give the Golden Bears a 1-0 advantage.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East continued to put the pressure on and made it 2-0 on a Brandon Lind tally with just 5.6 seconds left in the first stanza.
Coming off a pair of ties, Torrel and the Bears were relieved to see the goals going in.
“Winning’s always fun. When you’re having trouble scoring and then you put a few in the net, it kind of takes the pressure off. You can kind of take that big breath and just relax a little bit. The boys kind of took it away from North Shore tonight and they earned it so that was fun.’’
After an early North Shore goal in the second, E-G/ME quickly got back on track.
Brett Okland made it 3-1 at the 14:42 mark, Leete upped it to 4-1 seven minutes later to close out the second stanza. After two periods, the Bears led shots on goal, 35-14.
Intihar got things rolling in the third with a goal at 12:48, Lind added another at 10:34 and Leete put the game away at 7-1 as he went five hole with 44.8 seconds to play.
Torrel was more than happy to talk about just a few of his key players.
“Karson Intihar and Neal Leete had nice nights for us,’’ he said. “What a way to get their first goals in a win. They pick up two each so it’s fun.’’
In addition, Nick Troutwine (three assists) played a big role, as did Lind. Coach Torrel said Lind was double shifting in the third period because E-G was down six varsity players.
“Some of our big players really showed up, but it was a total team effort. Everybody worked hard tonight. I’m very proud of the boys tonight.’’
Asked about Troutwine, Torrel said, “He’s strong and big and he obviously likes to shoot the puck. Everybody likes to play in the offensive zone, which is much more fun. … We caution him sometimes that you’re a defensemen first, but he works hard and he earns what he gets. He had some fun tonight also.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East (2-2-3) hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at 2 p.m. Saturday, which makes up for one of the games the Bears lost due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
E-G/ME 2 2 3 — 7
N. Shore 0 1 0 — 1
First period: 1, EGME, Karson Intihar (Evan Skelton), 6:58; 2, EGME, Brandon Lind (Nick Troutwine), 16:55.
Second period: 3, NS, Sully Tikkanen (Carter Zabrocki, Ryder McMillen), 1:32; 4, EGME, Brett Okland (Troutwine, E. Skelton), 2:18; 5, EGME, Neale Leete (Nick Kyander, E. Skelton), 9:55.
Third period: 6, EGME, Intihar (Cooper Levander, Jared Delich), 4:12; 7, EGME, Lind (Okland, Troutwine), 6:26; 8, EGME, Leete (Lind, Tommy Schlotec), 16:16.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 6-7-4—17; Ryan Bilben, NS, 20-11-11—42.
Virginia/MI-B 3,
Greenway 1
At Coleraine, the Blue Devils got goals from three different players Thursday en route to a 3-1 victory over Greenway.
Ben Ervin opened the scoring at 10:03 of the first with the helpers going to Logan Bialke and Jace Westerbur.
Greenway evened the game at 1-1 in the second period when Ezra Calrson got the home team on the scoreboard. Coleman Groshong and Ty Donahue recorded the assists.
It was all Virginia/MI-B in the third period as Brennan Peterson scored at 6:58 of the third with assists by Isaac Flatley and Braden Tiedeman. Bialke closed out the scoring with assists by Tyler Lamourea and Flatley at 8:56.
Ian Kangas got the win in net with 19 saves. Nathan Jurgansen stopped 50 shots for Greenway.
