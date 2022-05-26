CLOQUET — The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team jumped out to an early lead Thursday in their Section 7AA second round contest against Aitkin and rode it to a 5-1 win.
The win put the No. 3 Golden Bears in a winner’s side matchup where they faced off with No. 2 Esko in a late game that was not complete as this edition went to press.
Eveleth-Gilbert got things going early, putting up a four-spot in the bottom of the first.
Lydia Delich reached on a leadoff error and came around to score on an RBI double from Anna Westby. Westby came in to make it 2-0 on a passed ball to Brooke Thyen.
Thyen took a walk and then moved to second on a passed ball. A double from Alex Flannigan pushed her to third and both came around to score on a single to center-right from Lauren Lautigar.
Jumping out to the early lead, Bears head coach Paula Dundas said the quick start was exactly what she was looking for from her team.
“I just liked the way we were hitting the ball,” Dundas said. “We were swinging at good pitches and hitting the ball hard. I think we had one strikeout all game so we were putting the bat on the ball early on. We had to make Aitkin make great plays.”
Eveleth-Gilbert added to their lead in the bottom half of the fourth with one run. With one out, Joey Westby ripped a triple centerfield. It didn’t take long to bring her home with Delich taking the first pitch and sending it up the middle for an RBI single, 5-0 Golden Bears.
The Gobblers managed to get on the board late, getting one off Delich in the top of the sixth.
Ella Janzen reached first on a fielder’s choice with a single to shallow center field from Allie Kullhem allowing her to reach second. Pitcher Megan Buchholz then singled up the left side to load up the bases.
The bases full with one out, Kortney Lamke flew out to right field. Janzen tagged up and made her way home for the score. The Bears then got the third out by tagging out Buchholz who was off the bag to end the inning.
That was the final threat either team was able to put up as the Bears used their early lead to grab the 5-1 win.
After the game, Dundas praised her teams defense for limiting a solid Gobblers team to one run.
“Our defense played excellent and they picked up some really well hit balls from them,” Dundas said. “I couldn’t have asked them to play any better. We want to keep that momentum going in game two.
“Our girls had that early cushion and I think that helped them relax and make plays when we needed to and that’s what we’ve been trying to let happen all year.”
Taking on an Aitkin team they knew little about, Dundas commended the Gobblers on their play as well.
“You can look at things like the QRF rankings and common opponents but we knew we’d face a good team today. You have to be a good team to make it here. You knew they were going to be quality and we just had to get all the info we could to prepare for this one.”
Taking on the Eskomos next, Dundas said their early-season 13-9 win over Esko doesn’t mean much ahead of their rematch.
“You can throw that out the window. That was probably both teams’ first or second day outside. We’ve seen their pitchers and their hitters and they’ve seen ours but you can’t compare the two teams from that early in the season until now.”
Regardless of their result with Esko, the Bears will be back in action on Tuesday at the Grand Rapids Sports Complex. Results from Eveleth-Gilbert’s second game will be available in Saturday’s Mesabi Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.