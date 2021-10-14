EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team came into this season knowing they could do something special out on the courts.
As the season progressed, it became clear that some new goals were attainable, and now, the Golden Bears are just one match away from a state tournament berth.
The second-seeded Bears will take on No. 1 Pine City today at 11 a.m. in Virginia with a trip to state on the line. The energy was high after E-G downed Virginia on Tuesday to make it to the final two and head coach Jessica Kralich said that energy has carried itself over into the final days of practice.
“I don’t think they could believe that they had made it this far and done so well,” Kralich said of her team. “They were in a state of disbelief after winning and they were just so excited. I think that excitement really showed up at practice [Wednesday] so hopefully it sticks around and we don’t get too many nerves.”
Kralich says some nerves are to be expected, which is why she and her coaching staff have spent time this season working on the mental game with the girls.
“For some girls, it’s tough when you get down on yourself and you’re not able to come out of it. We’ve spent a lot of time working on how to push through those nerves in a positive way as well as some things you can do like deep breathing techniques; things that will put you in a place to mentally play the best you can.”
In a battle of 1 vs. 2, the Bears are facing perhaps the team they know the least about in Section 7A. The two teams never met in a head-to-head match this season, but both teams were present at the Pine City Tournament and the Hibbing Tournament.
“We know they’re a very tough team and they have plenty of talented players. But we feel as though we are equally talented and we can do it. We just have to have the confidence and the willpower coming into the match. It's not going to be easy and there’s probably going to be some battles and that’s okay. Battling through tough points is just fine.”
Today’s match will take place in the weather-proof sanctuary that is the Virginia Indoor Tennis Center. Having to travel just down the highway to play in a familiar venue should be a benefit to the Bears.
“It’s close to us and we do use it a lot throughout the season. We’ve had practices there the last couple days so hopefully it makes a difference for us in a positive direction. We’re used to the lighting and the atmosphere there and I think that might give us a little bit of a leg up.”
The Bears have had a pretty consistent lineup they’ve used throughout the season with some minor adjustments here and there. Kralich says the regular season has been all about figuring out the best lineup for her team and what changes could be possible should the Bears need to switch things up.
“When it comes to sections, we have to submit three lineups that we can use. So we’ve been playing around with our lineup all season to figure out what our three best bets are at getting to state.
“When we move girls around, we always try to follow up after the match and see how it worked out. It comes down to who is most comfortable at certain spots and who jives best with a certain doubles partner or who do we think works best on their own.”
Ultimately, Eveleth-Gilbert wants to earn their spot at state today. Win or lose, however, Kralich says this year’s team is one to be remembered.
“We’re always telling them how proud we are of them. It’s been such a fun and successful season and it’s even more special as it’s our last year as Golden Bears. No matter the outcome tomorrow, I hope they know how proud we are of them and how far they’ve come this season.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.