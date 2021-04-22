VIRGINIA — Eveleth-Gilbert pitcher Brandon Lind battled through every at-bat Thursday in the Bears’ rivalry matchup with Virginia.
Pitching the full seven innings, Lind’s pitching and the defense behind him kept the Blue Devils from crossing home plate, giving him the shutout and his team the 5-0 win.
Lind finished the game giving up no runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six. Virginia pitcher Nick Peters took the loss, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five in four innings of work. Mason Carlson pitched the final three innings for the Devils, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk while fanning one.
Eveleth-Gilbert got a little bit of offense going in the second inning with leadoff hitter Will Bittmann hitting one to deep right-center field for a double. That was the Bears only hit of the inning, but some walks by Peters put runs on the board for E-G.
The bases were soon loaded up after Tommy Schlotec was walked and Carter Flannigan reached on an error. No outs to their name, the Bears moved their first run home after Griffin Dosan was walked, bringing home Bittmann.
One out later with the bases still loaded, Andrew Torrel was walked to bring in another run making it 2-0. Peters struck out the next two batters to end the half inning.
The two teams kept runs off the board for the next few innings, with Virginia getting their biggest chance to score in the bottom of the fifth on a bases loaded situation.
Dylan Hedley reached on a single, Logan Nordby reached on an error and Landin McCarty was walked to load things up.
Two outs recorded and the tying run on second, Virginia was unable to convert with Lind striking out Peters to end the threat and the inning.
Eveleth-Gilbert added one more run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to take firm control of the game. With Dosan on second, Torrel smacked one to center for an RBI single to make it 3-0 E-G,
In the top of the seventh, three straight hits from the Bears added two more runs to their total. Jake Sickel led things off with a single hit to the shortstop. He was then brought home on a double to left-center field from Lind. Lind then made his way home on the next at-bat with Bittmann hitting one to left, making it a 5-0 game.
The Devils last chance in the seventh came up short. Nordby reached on a two-out single, but Lind’s pitching and the Bears defense came through to record the final out, ending the contest.
With Lind earning the win on the mound, Bears head coach Jamie Lindseth said the senior had to make some adjustments, but it was a rock solid outing overall.
“He was getting a little frustrated with the strike zone,” Lindseth said. “He thought he was hitting the corner but the ump wasn’t calling it. Some guys would get affected by that but he adjusted. He might get a little jazzed up over it but he kept his composure and brought the ball in a little bit and it was good.
“He pitched some for us in Esko and he pitched well there, but things felt a little more timely today. It was fun to watch him work.”
Virginia head coach Brian Skadsem complimented Lind’s game as well, saying he thought Lind’s pitching prevented the Devils from getting some much needed hits.
“He pitched a nice game,” Skadsem said. They had some timely hitting when we gave them some free bases and we didn’t get the same timely hitting when we needed it and he played a part in that. If we can’t get those hits, we’re going to get beat in a game like that.”
On his team’s five runs of offense, Lindseth said his nine had to work for those runs, complimenting Virginia’s starter in Peters.
“I thought Nick threw the ball well,” Lindseth said. “We struggled to get some quality at bats out there and we really had to grind for the runs today. We hit a few balls right at guys and sometimes you just have those days but we found a groove a little later in the game and rode that.”
Conversely, Skadsem said the extra walks given up by his pitchers did the Virginia defense no favors.
“Our pitching looked alright today but we did give up a few more walks than we wanted to and some days that’s going to happen,” Skadsem said. “We wanted to minimize that but three of the five runs were either walked in or walked before. We’ll have to limit those if we want to give ourselves a better chance in these situations.”
Both teams have a quick turnaround with Eveleth-Gilbert traveling to Greenway and Virginia playing host to Proctor, both on Friday. Skadsem says his team's response to Thursday’s loss will play a big part in how things look against the Rails.
“This will test our versatility a little bit. We have to refocus and play another game against a quality program tomorrow. If we let this be a downer and don’t come in with the right preparation, we may face a similar outcome. But if we learn from it, the outcome won’t be as big of a deal.”
For Lindseth and the Bears, the hope is to build on the win and patch some things up along the way.
“This is something for us to start building off of. Sometimes we peak in April and sometimes we peak in May but as long as we’re moving up and peaking at the right time, I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
SOFTBALL
Esko 12,
Eveleth-Gilbert 5
At Esko, the Golden Bears had no issues putting bat to ball Thursday, but some key errors gave up a few too many runs as Eveleth-Gilbert fell to Esko, 12-5.
At the plate, Lydia Delich and Lauren Lautigar had solid days for E-G with Delich finishing 4-4 with two RBIs and Lautiger finishing 3-4.
Despite the loss, Bears head coach Paula Dundas said her squad gained some valuable experience against another solid softball program.
“When I talked with the girls after the game, you could tell they felt more confident in themselves,” Dundas said. “You could see it translate to their play on the field with better communication and the way they moved and the way they threw the ball around. We had some errors that cost a few runs but they hit the ball well and I think we made some adjustments that helped our game.”
