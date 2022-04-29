GRAND RAPIDS — The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team got two wins in three games Friday at the Iron Range Conference Tournament in Grand Rapids.
The Golden Bears opened up the day with a 15-0 win over Deer River in four innings. They followed that up with a 3-0 redemption win over Hibbing before falling 4-3 to Grand Rapids in their final game of the day.
Against the Warriors, Lydia Delich was 2-2 with four RBIs. Brooke Thyen was 3-3 with two RBIs. Sophie Nemec and Brooklyn Smith collected a pair of hits each.
In the circle, Taylor Morley got the win, throwing two innings and striking out six. Marissa Anderson pitched the final two innings and struck out five.
Against the Bluejackets, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas said her team played their best defensive game of the season, downing Hibbing less than two weeks after they lost to the ‘Jackets in Aurora.
“We made plays,” Dundas said. “Lydia pitched the entire game and she threw great, was locating her pitches and just hit all of her spots. Anything they hit, our defense picked it up and made outs. I can’t ever complain when you shut down a team from Hibbing.”
The Bears collected five hits in the win with Delich, Thyen, Morley, Anna Westby and Joey Westby all finding one. Delich struck out five in the circle.
“All three of our runs came in the top of the first and they were all earned. It’s just nice to put those across the plate and execute.”
The Bears’ found themselves in a nailbiter with the Thunderhawks in their third game, falling to their 7AAA opponent on a walkoff hit in the bottom of the seventh.
Anna Westby, Thyen, Alex Flannigan and Lauren Lautigar all collected hits for the Golden Bears in the loss.
In the circle, Delich pitched another full contest, striking out four and giving up nine hits.
“She was throwing great still. They weren’t able to put together a big inning against her.”
Dundas called the late loss a heartbreaker with the two teams tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh. The Thunderhawks hit a blooper to right field with two outs. Eveleth-Gilbert’s right fielder almost made the diving catch, but the ball bounced out of her glove, securing the win for Grand Rapids.
Despite the loss, Dundas was positive about everything she saw on Friday.
“We hung right in there. We’d have liked to put up a few more runs but now we can make some adjustments. It’s only our fourth day outside and we’re facing good teams and good pitchers. I tell the girls all the time that you have to learn to get better and we’re doing that. When it matters in May, we’ll be at our best. Any mistakes we had today we were able to recover from.”
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back at it on Monday when they play host to Moose Lake/Willow River.
Ely 8,
Two Harbors 7
At Ely, the Ely softball team started hot, scoring eight runs on Two Harbors unanswered.
The Agates, however, responded with seven of their own. The Timberwolves, fortunately for them, were able to hold off Two Harbors at the end to come away with the 8-7 win.
Katrina Seliskar got the win in the circle for Ely, giving up the seven runs (two earned) on 12 hits in the complete game effort. She struck out five.
At the plate, Charlie Flom was 2-3, Clare Thomas finished 2-4 and Zoe Mackenzie was 3-4.
Playing a game in Ely for the second day in a row, Ely head coach Cory Lassi said his team was excited to get a chance to play on their home field.
“It feels good to get outside. We had a game in Mountain Iron last week which was our first time outside. It was nice for us to get some practices in this week on our own field. The weather was nice and the field was clear. The girls worked hard in the gym so it’s nice to be able to come out and put those things together.”
Lassi said more time outside should help the Timberwolves prospects even more as they hope to shore up some of the unearned runs from Friday.
“It’s just a couple little things that I’m not too worried about. If we take more time with infield/outfield outside we’ll be fine.”
Ely begins a five game slate for the week on Monday taking on South Ridge. They’ll host Mesabi East on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.