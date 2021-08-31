VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team had a long stretch between matches after their date with Bemidji last week was canceled due to weather. Coming in with three wins to their name in three matches, the Bears didn’t miss a beat as they downed visiting Pierz 6-1 in Virginia.
The Golden Bears found success in both doubles and singles, with E-G sweeping all four singles matches while also winning two of three at doubles.
At No.1 singles, Lydia Delich was on and off the court in quick fashion, defeating the Pioneers’ Maddie Andrea 6-0, 6-0. At the No. 2 spot, Katelyn Torrel had just as much success, defeating Megan Girtz 6-0, 6-2.
At the No. 3 singles slot, Julia Lindseth lost only one game on her way to a 6-1, 6-0 straight sets win over Pierz’s Chrissy Schaefer. Finally at No. 4, Mayme Scott battled and won a tough first set 6-4 before cruising in the second 6-2 to sweep the singles for E-G.
In doubles the No. 1 duo of Anna Beaudette and Mylee Young had little problem in their match with Brittney Schommer and Morgan Pohlkamp, winning for the Bears 6-2, 6-2. At the No. 2 spot the Bears’ Alex Flannigan and Ayla Troutwine teamed up for a doubles win of their own, defeating Summer Woitalla and Rylee Kapsner, 6-2, 6-2.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s lone loss on the day came at No. 3 doubles with Elyssa Ziegler and Hanna Beldo falling to the Pierz duo of Cameryn Herold and Jenna Otte, 6-2, 6-1.
With so much time between matches, one might expect a team to come out slow, but Bears head coach Jessica Kralich knew that wouldn’t be the case for her squad.
“I think there was a lot of confidence coming into today,” Kralich said after the match. “I felt like our girls were coming off some very nice wins at our first tournament so we still had that energy and we were excited to get back on the court.
“There was some uncertainty because we had never played Pierz before but the girls practiced very hard on drills and played a lot of intersquad matches these last few days so we were prepared and had the energy to match it.”
Looking back to the previous season, the Bears had won just three matches as a team. This season, they’re a perfect 4-0 so far, already surpassing their 2020 results. Kralich says the early success has done wonders for the entire team and their confidence.
“It’s such a positive note for us to start like this. After that first tournament, we had already equaled our wins from last year so to come in today and pass it was really a confidence booster for these girls. It really gives them the motivation to keep pushing forward.”
Of Tuesday’s play, Kralich said a few girls on the squad stood out for her on the court in a positive way.
“Ayla Troutwine (2nd doubles) played so well today and I was also really impressed with Julia Lindseth (3rd singles). Mayme Scott (4th singles), every time I watch her play she blows my mind over and over again. Just overall, the girls played really well. You can tell they used a lot of the stuff that we worked on and taught at practice and it was nice to see it.”
The Golden Bears will be back on the courts on Thursday when they host Hermantown in Eveleth, weather permitting. The match will be moved to Virginia if needed due to rain.
Eveleth-Gilbert 6, Pierz 1
Singles: No. 1 Lydia Delich, EG, def. Maddie Andrea, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Megan Girtz, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Chrissy Schaefer, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4 Mayme Scott, EG, def. Alex Thielen, 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 Anna Beaudette/Mylee Young, EG, def. Brittney Schommer/Morgan Pohlkamp, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Alex Flannigan/Ayla Troutwine, EG, def. Summer Woitalla/Rylee Kapsner, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Cameryn Herold/Jenna Otte, P, def. Elyssa Ziegler/Hanna Beldo, 6-2, 6-1.
