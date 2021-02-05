Golden Bears ice North Shore, 4-1

ELY — The Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey team dished out some revenge Thursday night, downing North Shore 4-1 just a week after falling to the Storm 1-0.
Ely High School senior Sydni Richards had a memorable night for the Bears, scoring the final two goals of the game on her home ice.
Eveleth-Gilbert took the lead in the first period thanks to a goal by Anneka Lundgren, assisted by Maggie Koskela.
The Storm tied things up in the second on a goal from Hope Ernest but it was all Eveleth-Gilbert in the third period as they recorded three goals to put the contest away.
Lundgren scored at the 10:57 mark (assisted by Colie Otto and Natalie Bergman). Richards then etched the final two goals on her home ice scoring at 11:36 (assisted by Lundgren and Otto) and once more at 15:20 (unassisted).
Eveleth-Gilbert goalie Rachel Woods stopped 21 of the 22 shots she faced to get the win in the net.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area (4-1) will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Northern Lakes.
