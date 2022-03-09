EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team is set to match up with a team they know very little about tonight when they open up their Section 7AA playoff run.
Garnering the No. 8 seed, the Golden Bears will play host to No. 9 Pierz tonight at 6 p.m. at the Eveleth-Gilbert High School Gymnasium. Looking at what the Pioneers bring to the table, E-G head coach Adam Roen says information about Pierz was difficult to find, but that the Bears should be able to compete with them once the game tips off.
“It’s not an easy task to find film and information on a team that plays heavily in the middle part of the state,” Roen said. “We were able to find some game tape by sharing with some other coaches that had seen them before. We see a team that looks athletic and likes to push the ball. But they also like to shoot the three.
“We realize that we’re seeing a team that’s very similar to what we’ve seen a lot of this year. We’re not going to change a lot of what we do but we’re going to be adaptable so we’re not walking into the dark.”
Looking at how the section seedings fell, Roen says, on paper, the game should be fittingly close for the No. 8 and 9 teams.
“I think the seeds are fair. We’ve played a couple of the same teams throughout the season and the scores were very similar with those opponents and when you’re pairing up the eight and the nine, you expect that to be the two closest teams in the section. So for us we have to be ready to compete and play hard with a team that is just as good as we are.”
The Bears’ regular season didn’t end on the best note, losing their last three contests heading into the playoffs. Roen says part of that can be attributed to injuries during the stretch. After the bracket came out over the weekend, Roen says the energy his players have brought to practice has been at a high level as they look to put the bump in the road behind them.
“We definitely felt that slump near the end and we were losing guys left and right with people getting hurt. Opening up practice on Monday, we told everyone we were looking for five starters on Thursday night. We’ve had two great practices since then where every guy is competing at their best level and trying to show us that they want to start.”
Roen says it’s easy for both players and coaches to fall into a routine as the season moves along, but the surge in energy has been welcomed at practice.
“It’s a long season. Guys realize what their job is and how things work and then suddenly playoffs are here and they want to make sure their spot on the court is secure. We’ll find out at the end of Wednesday’s practice if we need to change anything around but the guys are going at it on a whole different level lately.”
With Pierz making the nearly three hour trek to Eveleth today, Roen says having home court advantage to open the playoffs is something his team isn’t taking for granted.
“That always plays a role. For us, it’s not just about the bus ride but also being able to go to school, go home after class, get a bite to eat and get to the gym all in a normal routine.”
The game also has extra significance being the final home game to be played on the Eveleth-Gilbert High School court by a Golden Bears team.
“It’s bittersweet in that way. It’s a home game for us but this is the last time you’ll see Eveleth-Gilbert on that court. It might not play so much in the athletes’ minds but it’s on the mind of the fans and the community. The people who know about the history of our gym are aware of it.
“Our guys have a game to play and hopefully they play hard and do great out there. The guys want to get the win for themselves, which they deserve, and also for the community as the last game as Eveleth-Gilbert on that floor.”
