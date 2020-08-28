Golden Bears hoping to capitalize on season’s opportunities

EVELETH — For the Eveleth-Gilbert cross country team, just being able to get outside and practice is a huge first step in making the best of what the 2020 season has to offer.
With the COVID-19 pandemic leading to restrictions being put in place for practices and competitions, just being able to get outside and run with some teammates is a breath of fresh air according to Golden Bears head coach Jon Wagner.
“The kids are in a great mood,” Wagner said. “I think most are just happy to be doing something now. The weather is nice and we just have a real nice group of kids this year. With everything that’s going on, they’re being positive and enthusiastic and that helps as a coach.”
The boys’ cross country team has 13 kids out this year, an uptick from recent years where they struggled to field a full squad for meets. In contrast, the girls’ team only has six out this year. Despite the challenges in getting kids out for the sport, Wagner says there are some positives to having a smaller team overall.
“The kids make of it what they want out if it. Instead of going in and saying we need to be battling other teams, they can make it more focused on themselves. They do their best when they work as individuals working to improve their times. I like the team aspect a lot, for sure, but the kids are still able to find motivation even when that’s not a factor.”
The Golden Bears will be missing Natalie Fultz and Andrew Larson, both to graduation. Larson qualified for state in 2018 with Fultz qualifying in 2019.
“Both of them set really good examples so we’ll miss them as part of the team for sure. Andrew is still living in the area working before he decides on where to go for school so he’s with us in a volunteer coaching capacity. It’s wonderful to have him come to practice. He can run with the newer guys and kind of teach them how to pace themselves or we can put him up with the top guys as a way to challenge them.”
On the boys’ side, the Golden Bears will be led by Connor Matschiner and Jared Delich, two sophomores that had strong 2019 seasons. They’ll both be thrust into the top of the pack after the Bears lost Josh Creer-Oberstar, who chose not to run in his senior season.
“Connor and Jared had strong years last year and they’re definitely ready to step up and do even better this year. We’re sad we’re missing out on Josh this year after he did so well last year so we’re going to miss him for sure.”
On the girls’ side, Eveleth-Gilbert will be led by senior Amara Wilcox. Wagner says Wilcox helped push Natalie Fultz last year and he is expecting big things from her this year.
“She’s got the third fastest time in Eveleth-Gilbert cross country history. She’s a very good runner and she’s been following in the wake of Natalie last year and now it’s her opportunity to set herself apart and see what she has.”
Joining the top runners will be seniors Ethan Zlimen and Nick Kangas on the boys side and Maggie Landwer on the girls side. Landwer, also a senior, came over from the volleyball team after the volleyball season was pushed back to the spring.
“They’ll all be very helpful as seniors and they’ll provide some company as older runners that know how to lead.”
In terms of meets this season, the Iron Range schools are mostly sticking together in terms of scheduling. With the number of teams at each meet limited to three, many events will have multiple races throughout the day with three teams racing arriving first and then racing. After they depart, three more teams will arrive and race.
Wagner says it’ll be different for the area schools that like to compete in large invitationals, but its the best way to get as many kids on the course as possible.
“It’s going to be a little different this year but it’s just something we have to do if we want to get these kids out on the course.”
The Eveleth-Gilbert cross country team welcome a new coach to their staff in Eveleth-Gilbert alum Alyssa Radtke. Wagner says she’ll be excellent with the runners and is a real plus for the program.
“She’s been a junior high track coach, an alumni of Eveleth-Gilbert, a wonderful cross country runner and a great hurdler. We’re happy to have her working with us this year.”
Much like other fall sports, the postseason is still a mystery and Wagner is just waiting to hear about possible options.
“There’s been no discussion so far on what we can do for sections or state. I’m sure a lot of coaches are thinking of ideas for what can be done. In my perspective, we have to wait out these first four or five weeks before we can think about how the postseason is going to look. If there’s no complications, then we can look ahead to that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.