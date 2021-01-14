Golden Bears hold off Greenway, 69-66

EVELETH — The Golden Bears started their season opener against Greenway with a few jitters and trailed 33-29 at the half.
The second half was an entirely different story when Eveleth-Gilbert opened up on a 14-4 run, which gave them a lead they would never relinquish. The Bears ultimately came away with a 69-66 victory.
“I think it took a half to get the nerves out of the system,’’ head coach Adam Roen said after the game. “Instead of screaming and shouting, which is the easiest thing to do in frustration, we just went to the basics and reminded ourselves of how we run our defense and our offense.’’
Roen was impressed with his squad for showing resilience after a tough first half. Instead of getting down, he said they pushed through the adversity.
That showed in the second stanza as the Bears clamped down on 3-point shooting guard Grant Hansen and forward JJ Hall, who both hurt E-G in the first half.
The Bears’ offense warmed up with 40 points in the second half. The home team quickly erased the four-point halftime deficit as Carter Mavec scored twice and big man Will Bittmann connected inside for a 36-35 lead.
Josh Creer-Oberstar added a nice drive for two, while AJ Roen knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and the lead was up to 46-39.
Mavec continued to run the floor and two more baskets had the Bears ahead 50-42. Jake Sickel, Bittmann, Jaden Lang and Mavec kept up the strong effort, but the Raiders wouldn’t go away.
Westin Smith kept Greenway in the game with a barrage of 3-pointers.
The Bears led 65-55 with about four minutes to play, but Hansen and Smith hit back-to-back threes to make it 65-61. Buckets by Mavec and Sickel offset another Smith three, which enabled E-G to hold on for the 69-66 victory.
The opener came amid the coronavirus pandemic, which required all players to wear masks at all times, including when they were competing in the game.
“They said it’s a lot different playing with a mask on in a game compared to in practice. That’s because of the adrenaline and everything else that's going on. … I like that the kids are wearing it over the nose which I know it would be a lot easier to pull it down, but they are respecting the rules that the Minnesota State High School League gave us and that's all I ask of them,’’ coach Roen said.
The first half was a back and forth battle as the Bears looked to go inside to Bittmann, while Greenway’s Hansen rained down some long threes and Hall got some tough inside points.
The Raiders got out to the early lead, but Eveleth-Gilbert battled back as Bittmann connected down low and Sickel and Mavec hit from long range. Creer-Oberstar, Carter Flannigan and Mavec all accounted for buckets as the home team held a 20-19 advantage through about the first quarter of play.
Smith, Hall and Hansen got going late in the half and ultimately gave Greenway a 33-29 leading heading into halftime.
The Bears’ Bittmann got into some foul trouble in the first half, but Roen said his team adjusted well. It also allowed Roen to see what some of the other guys on the bench could do.
He said sophomore Griffin Krmpotich stepped up and played some big minutes in the first half.
“Sometimes you don’t realize how important five minutes are but they are huge when you’re playing team sports.’’
Eveleth-Gilbert was paced by Mavec with 15 points, while Sickel, Bittmann and Roen each dropped in 13. Greenway was led by Smith with 23, Hansen with 21 and Hall with 18.
The Bears (1-0) host Chisholm on Tuesday.
Greenway 33 33 — 66
Eveleth-Gilbert 29 40 — 69
G: Weston Smith 23, Grant Hansen 21, JJ Hall 18, Holden Hron 4. 3-pointers: Smith 7, Hansen 5. Free throws: 4-5. Total fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hall.
E-G: Carter Mavec 15, Griffin Krmpotich 3, AJ Roen13, Carter Flannigan 2, Jaden Lang 2, Josh Creer-Oberstar 8, Jake Sickel 13, Will Bittmann 13. 3-pointers: Mavec 1, Krmpotich 1, Roen 3, Creer-Oberstar 1, Sickel 1. Free throws: 8-18. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
North Woods 110,
Carlton 46
At Carlton, the North Woods boys’ basketball team used a 31-point performance from Jared Chiabotti to cruise to a 110-46 season-opening win over the Bulldogs.
Leading 66-22 at halftime, the Grizzlies kept up the defensive pressure through the second half and kept Carlton under 50 points in the win.
Jared Chiabotti’s 31 points led all scorers. TJ Chiabotti added 21, Alex Hartway finished with 17 and Brenden Chiabotti chipped in with 13.
The Bulldogs were led by Spencer Rousseau’s 14 points.
North Woods (1-0) will be back in action on Saturday when they host Northland.
NW 66 44 — 110
CHS 22 24 — 46
North Woods: Darius Goggleye 8, Jared Chiabotti 31, TJ Chiabotti 21, Davis Kleppe 7, Brenden Chiabotti 13, Jonah Burnett 3, Jake Panichi 3, Alex Hartway 17, Eric Aune 4, Sean Morrison 3; Three pointers: J. Chiabotti 5, T. Chiabotti 4, Kleppe 1, B. Chiabotti 1, Burnett 1, Hartway 3; Free throws: 13-18; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: Morrison
Carlton: Spencer Rousseau 14, Danny Eggert 8, Sam Ojibway 2, Lucas Korpela 1, Trevor Ojibway 8, Aaron Schilla 5, Kristian Herman 3, Colin Emerson 5; Three points: Roseau 1, Egert 2, T. Ojibway, Schilla 1; Free throws: 4-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Mountain Iron-Buhl 77,
Cloquet 47
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers picked up a season opening win Thursday night, downing Cloquet, 77-47.
Jordan Zubich led all scorers for Mountain Iron-Buhl with 18 points. Lauren Maki finished with 14 and Hali Savela tallied 13.
The Lumberjacks were paced by Maddie Young with 13 points and Alexa Snesrud with 10 points.
Getting the win to start the season, Rangers head coach Jeff Buffetta said it was a solid game from his team on night one.
“It was a good first game,” Buffetta said. “Obviously people were coming off a long layoff here and there were a lot of tired girls out there on both teams. It was fun to see the kids playing again and fighting through that tiredness. Each day will get better, that’s for sure.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) will travel to Proctor on Saturday.
CHS 24 23 — 47
MIB 46 33 — 77
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Jacie Kvas 9, Hali Savela, 13, Jordan Zubich 18, Gaby Lira 2, Sage Ganyo 9, Ava Butler 12, Lauren Maki 14; Three pointers: Savela 2, Zubich 3, Butler 1; Free throws: 15-19; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Cloquet: Kiley Issendorf 2, Cristina Genita 6, Winnie Benjamin-Hall 4, Alexa Snesrud 10, Katie Turner 4, Maddie Young 13, Caley Kruse 8; Three pointers: Young 1; Free throws: 12-18; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
