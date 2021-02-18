EVELETH — Brandon Lind and Andrew Torrel have put a lot of time over the years into the Eveleth-Gilbert hockey program. Both getting started in the sport at a young age thanks to their families, the pair of seniors have been leaders for the Golden Bears on and off the ice this season.
Lind, a forward, and Torrel, the team’s starting goalie, both say the season has been anything but normal, but they’re ultimately pleased that the season was given the go-ahead.
“It’s not normal,” Torrel said Wednesday at the Hippodrome. “It’s not anything like you’d expect a normal season to be. But at least we get to play our games. That’s all that really matters.”
Torrel split playing time with two other goalies last season but has stepped into the spotlight as the Bears’ full-time starter this year. Learning the goalie position from a young age, Torrel says his experience this year has been a positive one.
“It’s fun. Playing a lot more this year and being the guy in the net has been great. I started a long time ago, maybe around Squirts or Mites. It was just something I wanted to try and I ended up sticking with it.”
Lind began seeing playing time at the varsity level his sophomore season and quickly became a large contributor for Eveleth-Gilbert the year after. Spending a large amount of time on the ice this year, Lind says the atmosphere is a bit different with reduced crowds and it’s been a bit of an adjustment.
“It’s obviously different,” Lind said. “When you score a goal, there’s less excitement out there. You look around on the ice and it’s just kind of empty. But you have to realize there’s people at home watching you on tv or online and they’re cheering for you. They’re supporting you even when they can’t be there.”
Lind says his hockey experience growing up was shaped by older brother Bobby, who got him first interested in the sport at a young age.
“I started skating at the rink around when I was three years old. My brother’s a couple years older than me so I wanted to be skating with him. As I got into the Peewee level, I always moved up a year to play with him and it helped me stick with it. It’s just a really great sport.”
Golden Bears head coach Jeff Torrel (father to Andrew) says both seniors have been excellent leaders for this year’s team. For his son, keeping calm along with having a short memory is one of the biggest keys to success as a goalie.
“With any goalie, I think it’s important for them to be in the mindset that if one goes in, it goes in,” Coach Torrel said. “You see in the NHL and college hockey all the time when goalies let in five, six, seven goals and these are professional and Division I athletes, the best in the game. Goalies have to understand that goals go in and Andrew has that mindset.
“He’s pretty mellow. Nothing really fazes him too much. I think that’s how you have to be as a goaltender. You can’t get too high and you can’t get too low.”
When it comes to scoring, Lind says he wishes he could do more for the Golden Bears, but his coach believes he’s doing everything right at the moment and the goals will come soon enough.
“I’m on the ice a lot this year and it’s been a really fun time,” Lind says. “I definitely could score more goals for the team but I think they’ll come.”
“Things like that shouldn’t weigh Brandon down,” Torrel said. “He’s a beast all over the ice. He does so much for us defensively and offensively. His presence is unbelievable when he’s out there. He’s getting his chances. Sometimes they don’t go in but they will soon. I tell him to keep doing what he’s doing and they’ll go in.”
Both Lind and Andrew Torrel had solid games Tuesday night when the Bears downed Proctor 6-1. The big win for the Bears was great, but both players and coaches enjoyed the game more because of the impact the younger players had on the ice. For Lind, helping the younger players gain confidence is something he wants to keep doing as a senior.
“The young guys are doing great this year,” Lind said. “I just try and set an example and work hard to get these guys fired up, maybe score a goal to get them going. You have to do what you can to help not feel as afraid on the ice.”
Getting some varsity playing time as a sophomore, Lind says some of the initial fear goes away when you take a check or two to the boards.
“Once you get hit a few times you start realizing it’s not so bad.”
With last year’s team being just as senior-heavy as this year’s squad, coach Torrel says both players have played their part perfectly as they waited for their time to shine on the ice.
“It’s cyclical to some extent. I always tell the guys that great players make other players better. With some of our seniors like Brandon and Andrew and Gavin Skelton out there, they make the other guys comfortable. They both had to wait their turn with how many seniors we had last year but they’ve put in the time to get better. Putting the younger guys at ease helps everyone out. The older guys know that it’s not on their shoulders and they can relax a bit.”
As the Eveleth-Gilbert and Virginia programs get one year closer to merging, Andrew Torrel says it’s a special feeling to graduate as a Golden Bear and to play all of his home games at the historic Hippodrome.
“It’s pretty cool to be in this spot,” Torrel said. “Playing here and seeing all the pictures around this place, seeing all the banners put up by the old teams. It’s awesome to take it all in.”
The pair hopes that they can take their last season as far as possible. After making their first trip as a team to Amsoil Arena last year, both would like to at least do that again.
“Hopefully we can get somewhere far like the Amsoil and maybe go even further,” Torrel said.
“We definitely want to make it there,” Lind added along with goals of winning all of their remaining conference games. “We want to beat Virginia and Greenway. We want to beat Hibbing again. Winning those games and winning the Iron Range Conference would be great. It’s a wide open year for that.”
With both seniors set to graduate this year, plans for the future aren’t currently set in stone, whether they involve more hockey is anyone’s guess.
With special ties to this year’s team, coach Torrel says it’s been more than a pleasure to coach this year’s group of seniors.
“Maybe it’s different because my boy is a senior, but it’s just an awesome team to be around. We’ve had a lot of fun last year and in years past but seeing all these guys grow up playing hockey and other sports from a young age has been special. This first month and a half of the season has been a blast so I’m really looking forward to what’s left.”
