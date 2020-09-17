EVELETH — The Golden Bears girls’ tennis team picked up an important win Thursday as they slipped past Cloquet, 4-3.
Eveleth-Gilbert picked up a pair of wins in singles and two more in doubles to notch the victory.
Lydia Delich paced the Bears with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Marina Dastal at No. 1, while Katelyn Torrel went three sets at No. 2 in her win over Winnie Benjamin Hall, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, E-G’s Mylee Young and Hanna Beldo needed a tiebreaker at No. 1 to knock off Kylie McKeor and Carlee Maslowski, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Alyssa Grahek and Ayla Troutwine combined to down Brynn Bartin and Jaydon Karppinen, 6-4, 6-3.
The Golden Bears host Virginia on Tuesday.
Eveleth-Gilbert 4, Cloquet 3
Singles: No. 1, Lydia Delich, EG, def. Marina Dastal 6-1, 6-2; No. 2, Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Winnie Benjamin Hall, 4-6, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3, Addie Loeb, C, def Julia Lindseth, EG, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4, Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Lydia Stone, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: No. 1, Mylee Young/Hanna Beldo, EG, def, Kylie McKeor/Carlee Maslowski, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2; No. 2, Alyssa Grahek/Ayla Troutwine, EG, def. Brynn Martin/Jaydon Karppinen, 6-4, 6-3; No. 3, Bella Harrinen/Camden Pollad, C, def. Alex Flannigan/Malena Peterson, 6-0, 6-4.
