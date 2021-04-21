EVELETH — With the spring sports season canceled last year and bad weather so far in 2021, Eveleth-Gilbert head boys golf coach Matt Sjoberg said it’s been a challenge to tell exactly what his team will look like.
“It’s really hard to tell … until you get on a course,’’ Sjoberg said in a telephone interview last week.
He was definitely looking forward to his squad getting out on the Eveleth Golf Course, which opened last week.
After losing Cody Stanisich, Elliot Van Orsdel and Matt Beaudette to graduation, Sjoberg had to restock his roster after a year off in 2020. He had a 20 kids turnout this spring, which was up quite a bit from two years ago. Golfers are still trickling in, he added.
E-G’s key returning players include junior Carter Orent and freshman Ian Mikulich. The head coach is confident they will do good things this spring, but the off year remains a wild card. “Missing that year is a killer.’’
Two positive signs are that “they look good hitting balls’’ and “they golf a lot.’’
Those expected to contribute for the Golden Bears include freshmen Nick and Sam Troutwine, junior Brennan Swan and Kyle Beaudette, a freshman who played as a seventh-grader. They’ve all been around the game and around the program, Sjoberg said, which is definitely a benefit. He added that the Troutwines, Swan and Beaudette played quite a bit in the summer last year when the courses finally opened up.
“We do have a core group of boys who are athletic and love to play the game,’’ Sjoberg said.
Looking at his team’s weakness, he said it was the lack of experience in tournament play.
“I have a good group of young kids. Hopefully they get a little experience playing golf tournaments and that drives them to play in the summer when you become a golfer’’ because you’re always at meets in the spring high school season.
The goals for the Bears this season is to develop the young players and put themselves in the best position possible to be able to compete at sections and, hopefully, at state, the coach said.
Asked who the team to beat is this year, Sjoberg said both Virginia and Hermantown fit that category.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.