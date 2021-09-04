Golden Bears ‘getting after it’ in new year

EVELETH — Five matches into the season and the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team is riding high and playing well to start things off.
Under new head coach Jessica Kralich, the young Golden Bears team has already surpassed their win total from all of last season. Without any seniors on the squad for the second year in a row, Kralich says there are big perks to working with the same group of girls from last year.
“The girls are excited and they’ve been getting after it this season,” Kralich said. “It’s a lot of working on things that we already know. We can identify all of that from last year so we don’t need to spend time working on new skills or catching people up. We can just keep pushing forward and improving on what we learned last year.”
The top half of Eveleth-Gilbert’s lineup is an experienced bunch that can contend with some of the best in Section 7A. Led by three-time state qualifier Lydia Delich, the Bears have plenty to draw from in the leadership department.
“Lydia is just a powerhouse for us and she’s been working so hard to get to where she’s at. I know she’s going to keep improving on that.”
Kralich also has confidence in her other key returners.
“Katelyn Torrel is very versatile for us in both singles and doubles. Julia Lindseth is strong for us in singles and Anna Beaduette and Mylee Young have been playing very well together at the first doubles spot. I expect all of them to be competitive in their matches and be a big benefit for us when it comes to scoring points.”
Kralich says the other half of the lineup is nothing to sneeze at either with Ayla Troutwine, Mayme Scott. Alyssa Grahek, Alex Flannigan, Elyssa Ziegler and Hanna Beldo rounding out the top 10. For specific strengths, Kralich says the young team excels in a variety of playstyles.
“We’re a young team but these girls have a lot of varsity experience. We have some girls who rally and keep balls in play very well and some who are very aggressive at the net.”
Hoping to contend for a section title by season’s end, Kralich says confidence is key when it comes to performance on the court.
“I think the girls just have to keep coming in with confidence. If they can continuously tell themselves that they can do it, then that’s a game changer. If they come in with a negative attitude, then the match is already over. If we stay positive and remind ourselves that we’re fully capable of winning, then you’re only helping yourself.”
With last season cut short, tennis players across the state went without individual section playoffs, something Kralich says her squad is very excited to see the return of.
“It’s exciting for me because the girls get so excited for it. I definitely think we have some girls that can make it far in individuals and that’s great with the team we have. It’ll be fun to see where they place themselves and how they decide to tackle that when we get to it.”
Their last season as Golden Bears, Kralich and the rest of the E-G squad plan to make it a season to remember.
“It’s our last season as the Golden Bears which is bittersweet. We’re going into every match with the determination to win. We hope our lineup will take us deep into the section tournament.”
As a first-year head coach, Kralich says she’s had to learn fast in some aspects, but her team has made the experience worthwhile.
“There’s a lot of behind the scenes stuff that I did not know existed and it’s been a little stressful overall. But the girls have made it so great. These girls are just fantastic. The help I’ve had from them as well as my assistant coaches and volunteers has made it great. It’s just been wonderful so far.
