Golden Bears get their share of ice time after back-to-back OTs

HOYT LAKES – For the second day in a row, the Golden Bears skated to an overtime tie.
Friday night it was 0-0 at Hibbing and Saturday afternoon at the Hoyt Lakes Arena they picked up a 3-3 tie with Duluth Marshall.
“They came hard at us,’’ head coach Jeff Torrel said, as the Hilltoppers took a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Brendan Friday scored the first Duluth Marshall goal, and Carson Mehling gave the Hilltoppers the two-goal cushion heading to the intermission.
Asked what he told his boys in the first intermission, Torrel said, “You say score a couple goals. We’ve been having trouble scoring goals so it was nice to come out in the second and get a couple.’’
Cooper Grahek got things going for the Golden Bears just 1:18 into the second to cut the lead in half at 2-1.
Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East got back to even when Ty Laugen lit the lamp at the 12:13 mark.
“They had a little let up in the second and we took advantage of it,” Torrel said.
Despite the recent scoring trouble, the Bears took their first lead 4:18 into the third frame when Gavin Skelton got the puck in the crease and put it in the back of the net to make it 3-2.
Just 27 seconds later, Marshall’s Friday got his second goal of the game to tie things up at 3-3.
“We got one in the third, but then we let up a little and it ended up in our net,’’ Torrel said.
The game ended 3-3 after regulation and neither team could get much going in the extra session as the contest ended in a draw.
“We have things to work on, but back-to-back games after only two practices coming off the quarantine, you could see the guys were a little drained,’’ said Torrel.
The coach shortened his bench Friday night and Saturday, which took its toll.
“That’s two extra sessions, so the boys are a little tired.’’
The team’s overall performance was impacted by the time off, as well.
“You get rusty when you’re not getting to play games every week,” Torrel said. “That intensity, that game speed, that thinking at a little faster pace... only comes with games’’ and can’t be emulated in practice.
Bears’ netminder Andrew Torrel recorded 41 saves in the tie.
“He was solid. He saw a lot of pucks,’’ coach Torrel said. He added he likes how his team is getting in front of shots, but they are still giving up too many shots and not competing on every single puck.
Duluth Marshall 2 0 1 0 – 3
Eveleth-Gilbert/ME 0 2 1 0 – 3
First period: 1, DM, Brendan Friday (Pierce Gouin), 4:27; 2, DM, Carson Mehling (Friday, Vance Johnson), PP, 13:19.
Second period: 3, EGME, Cooper Grahek (Tommy Schlotec), 1:18; 4, EGME, Ty Laugen (Nick Troutwine), 12:13.
Third period: 5, EGME, Gavin Skelton (Cooper Mattson), 4:18; 6, DM, Friday (Gouin, Darik Olson), 4:45.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 13-13-12-3—41; Sam Anderson, DM, 8-10-10-2—30.
Crosby-Ironton 86
Mesabi East 74
At Aurora, Mesabi East went head to head with undefeated Crosby-Ironton but came up just short in the late going.
Head coach Chris Whiting said the Rangers went on a run with about four minutes left and also pushed the ball up the floor, which led to some easy layups down the stretch.
Hannah Hannuksela led the Giants with 27 points, while Kora Forsline dropped in 25. C-I (6-0) was paced by Tori Oehrlein with 34 points.
Mesabi East takes on Proctor Tuesday.
CI 42 44 – 86
ME 40 34 – 74
CI: Kalli Papenfuss 8, Josie Schaefer 6, Mya Decent 2, Rydberg 15, Nelson 21, Tori Oehrlein 34. 3-pointers: Rydberg 2, Nelson 1, Oehrlein 4. Free throws: 19-31. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: Papenfuss.
ME: Aaliyah Sahr 6, Alexa Fossell 4, Hannah Hannuksela 27, Kailey Fossell 3, Kora Forsline 25, Stevie Hakala 6, Elli Theel 2, Gianna Lay 1. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 1, K. Fossell 1, Forsline 2, Hakala 2. Free throws: 16-21. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
