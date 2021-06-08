CLOQUET – Eveleth-Gilbert head softball coach Paula Dundas was confident in her team going into Tuesday’s elimination game against No. 1 Esko.
The main thing she wanted was a few more hits than her team got in a loss to the Eskomos the first time the two teams met up.
The Golden Bears did exactly that as they got to Esko pitcher Amber Carlblom early to take a 5-0 lead and cruised to a 5-1 victory on a hot day at Braun Park in Cloquet. E-G advanced to take on Proctor in another elimination game and was ousted by the Rails, 5-2.
Dundas got more than she could have asked for from pitcher Lydia Delich, who tossed a no-hitter.
“Her drop ball was falling off the table,’’ Dundas said of Delich’s performance. “That drop ball was on fire.’’
In the opener, Eveleth-Gilbert got things going right off the bat when Anna Westby singled to right field. Afton Roberts then came to the plate with two outs and smacked a single to center, which sent Westby to third and later home on an errant throw to make it 1-0.
The two-out effort continued as Ava Thompson doubled to center. The Golden Bears now had runners on second and third with Brooke Thyen at the plate. Thyen came through with a two RBI blooper to left field and the Bears were up 3-0 after the top half of the first.
The Eskomos like they might get something going in the home half of the first when Avery Kuklinski drew a walk off of E-G starter Lydia Delich.
However, Delich and the Bears shutdown the next three Eskomo batters for a 3-0 lead after the first inning.
Eveleth-Gilbert kept their aggressive play and strong hitting going in the second when Joey Westby reached first on a grounder and defensive throw that pulled the first baseman off the bag. Anna Westby followed that up with a single up the gut to put runners on first and second. One batter later, Delich was up with runners at second and third and proceeded to rip a two RBI single up the middle to make it 5-0 after the top half of the second.
Asked about the early hits, Dundas said she has been preaching to the girls about getting on top of a team in the opening innings because it is a big benefit to any team.
“They finally did it’’ Tuesday morning and found out the game is a lot easier playing with a lead.
Esko was again stymied in the second as they went three up, three down.
Both teams couldn’t get much going until Esko had its turn in the bottom of the fourth.
Lily Hanson drew a walk for the Eskomos and stole second and third before Kaitlyn Adkins drew another walk. That put runners on first and third and Jayden Karppinen’s subsequent ground out plated one Eskomo to make it 5-1 after four innings complete.
The Golden Bears got a bloop double from Afton Roberts in the fifth, but she was left stranded.
Esko recorded just one walk in the fifth and they too went scoreless in the frame.
Eveleth-Gilbert was looking to add some insurance runs, but they went three up and three down in both the sixth and the seventh.
Esko had one last shot in the bottom of the seventh, but a Delich strikeout and a pair of defensive putouts gave E-G the upset.
Delich was definitely key in the win as she kept the Eskomos off balance the entire way.
Delich also relied on her defense when she had to and the Golden Bears were positioned in exactly the right spots for most of the day.
“It’s a game of chance and we happened to be where they were hitting today,’’ Dundas said.
The win was sweet revenge for the Bears, who lost to Esko 12-5 in April.
“I was really proud of them for how they played today,’’ said Dundas, who saw her team finish fourth in the section after rebounding from a slow start to the season.
While some people counted them out, the Bears knew they could make it this far, she said. E-G and Dundas proved advancing in the playoffs wasn’t a fluke. “We knew better.’’
Game 2
Proctor 5,
Eveleth-Gilbert 2
At Cloquet, the Golden Bears scored two runs in the first to take a 2-0 lead, but Proctor rallied to eliminate Eveleth-Gilbert, 5-2.
After taking that early lead, “we couldn’t push another run across the plate.’’
In a turnaround from the first game, the Bears were hitting the ball right at the Rail defenders. Eveleth-Gilbert did capitalize on some Proctor mistakes in the first and pitcher Lydia Delich was keeping them off balance.
However, the Rails tied things at 2-2 in the second and took advantage of a couple timely hits and some E-G errors to get their five runs across.
The Rails pitcher “was throwing hard’’ and got better as the game went along,’’ Dundas said. “The heat fueled their pitcher.’’
The Bears put together three hits in the second game with Delich and Ava Thompson connecting for RBI singles. Anna Westby also added a hit. Delich took the loss after going six innings and allowing two earned runs on seven Proctor hits.
The Golden Bears (14-11) will lose Afton Roberts and Thompson to graduation and Dundas said they will really be missed.
Despite the loss, “we’re looking forward to coming back and giving it a run next season, the coach added.
Section 7A
South Ridge 8,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2
At Grand Rapids, South Ridge put up six runs in the first four innings as they knocked off Mountain Iron-Buhl, 8-2, in the Section 7A Softball Tournament Tuesday.
Head coach Jesse White said his team made some mental mistakes as they spotted the Panthers the early lead through errors and walked or hit batters.
“We also couldn’t get our bat’s going until it was too late.’’ The Rangers got their runs with one each in the fourth and in the seventh.
“We had a great season and a lot of girls did a lot of good things along the way,’’ White said, “but we didn’t bring the intensity come playoffs. Hopefully our young players learn from this and use those lessons next spring to take it to the next level.”
