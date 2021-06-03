Golden Bears firing on all cylinders in 7AA playoffs

DULUTH — No. 5 Eveleth-Gilbert came into Thursday’s Section 7AA baseball tournament elimination game as the underdog to No. 1 Esko.
It took only one inning, though, to see who was going to be the dominant team at UMD’s Bulldog Park in Duluth.
The Golden Bears sent 14 batters to the plate in the first and scored 10 times en route to a 10-0 victory over the Eskomos. Later in the day, E-G downed No. 9 Duluth Marshall 15-3 to advance to the final four at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Proctor against Pine City.
“I guess that’s a team win all the way around,’’ head coach Jamie Lindseth said of knocking off Esko. “The seniors gutted through’’ to get the win.
Starter Brandon Lind led the way on the hill in a battle against Esko’s top pitcher Noah Furcht. Lind tossed all five innings, allowing no runs on four hits and fanning five. Furcht was replaced in the first inning after E-G had built a 3-0 lead with no outs.
The Golden Bears started strong after drawing a pair of walks and a hit by pitch to load the bases. Will Bittmann’s nubber right in front of the plate scored one as the Esko pitcher and catcher mishandled the play at home.
A few pitches later, another Bear scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0. Jake Sickel then followed that up with an RBI single off the pitcher’s glove for a 3-0 lead. Furcht walked Jaden Lang and was replaced on the bump by Cale Haugen, who entered with the bases loaded.
Griffin Dosan made it 4-0 on a fielder’s choice and a walk to Carter Mavec extended the lead to 5-0.
An Esko error on Tommy Schlotec’s hit to the shortstop added one more before Lind belted a three RBI double to left to make it 9-0. Bittmann closed out the scoring with an RBI double down the first base line for a 10-0 lead after the top of the first.
“That first inning was it. They put the ball in play. They were not striking out. They were not popping out. They had good at bats,’’ Lindseth said.
“We knocked out their ace with no outs in the first inning. They were ready. That’s what they’re capable of,’’ he said of his team.
Lindseth said that Lind was hit by a ball to his elbow in the first inning, and the coach didn’t know if he could throw. “He wanted that game so bad’’ and stayed in for the duration, according to the coach. “Brandon gutted through.’’
Esko did have a few opportunities in the contest, but the just couldn’t bring any runners in.
In the bottom of the second, Joey Antonutti hit bloop single to right field, but the runner on first had to wait until the ball dropped in. The delay led to his being thrown out at second. Two batters later, Esko had runners on first and second before Cole Ondrus hit into an inning-ending double play.
A similar play hurt the Eskomos in the third. This time it was a bloop single and the delayed runner was thrown out at third base.
Esko had a chance to extend the game in the bottom of the fifth after Furcht’s double to left. Furcht reached third on a wild pitch, but a strikeout and a ground ended the threat and the game.
Lind led the Bears with his double and three RBI, Bittmann added a double and two RBI and Sickel had a hit and one RBI. Mavec and Schlotec tallied hits, while Dosan added one RBI.
Furcht took the loss for the Eskomos after allowing six earned runs on one hit and walking three. He faced six batters. Haugen pitched the remainder of the five innings, striking out seven, walking two and surrendering four earned runs on three hits.
Eveleth-Gilbert 15,
Duluth Marshall 3, F/5
At Duluth, Will Bittmann led the No. 5 seed Golden Bears with four RBIs on three hits en route to a 15-3 victory over No. 9 Duluth Marshall.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s second inning was key as they put up nine runs to take a 10-0 lead after two. Marshall answered back with three in the top of the third, but E-G scored three of their own to make it 13-3 heading to the fourth. The Golden Bears added two insurance runs in the fourth inning and held Marshall off the board to score the 12-run victory in five innings.
Eveleth-Gilbert got a double and two RBI from Brandon Lind, Andrew Torrel added two hits (including a double) and knocked in two runs. Tate Uhan added a hit and two RBI, while Jaden Lang chipped in with one RBI.
Carter Mavec got the win on the mound after going 2.2 innings, allowing no hits and no runs. Bittmann also went 2.1 innings and allowed three runs on three hits.
SOFTBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 3,
Mora 2
At Grand Rapids, the No. 3 Golden Bears staved off elimination Thursday with a 3-2 victory over No. 4 Mora in the Section 7AA Softball Tournament.
Anna Westby, Joey Westby and Ava Thompson led the Bears 10-hit attack at the plate with two hits each, while Lauren Lautigar and Afton Roberts each picked up RBIs. Four other Bears had hits.
In the circle, Lydia Delich picked up the win with a complete-game effort. She gave up just one earned run on six hits, while fanning four and walking three.
The Golden Bears scored one in the first and two in the fourth to earn the victory after opening the day with a 9-0 loss to Moose Lake/Willow River.
In the loss to the Rebels, Eveleth-Gilbert collected five hits, but they couldn’t push any runs across. The Rebels, meanwhile, had 14 hits.
Anna Westby recorded two hits (including a double), while Roberts had two base knocks and Thompson added a single. Delich took the loss after going six innings and allowing eight earned runs on the 14 hits, fanning five and walking one.
The Golden Bears play an elimination game in Cloquet Tuesday at 11 a.m. against the loser of Thursday’s Greenway and Esko game. Those results were not available as this edition went to press.
No. 1 Esko 10
No. 5 Virginia 0, F/5
In Grand Rapids, the Blue Devils put together five hits, but it wasn’t enough as No. 1 seed Esko blanked Virginia, 10-0.
The Devils were led by hits from Elsie Hyppa, Kylie Baranzelli (a double), Janie Potts, Helen Phenning, and Grace Phenning.
The Eskomos tallied 15 hits and Amber Carlblom earned the win in the circle after going all five innings. She had two strikeouts and one walk. Ayla Lokken took the loss for the Blue Devils after going four innings and surrendering seven earned runs on 12 Eskomo hits.
Virginia head coach Bob Cohn said his team had one really bad inning in the second when Esko scored four unearned runs.
Overall, “they were just the better team. They made every play. Hopefully we can come back tomorrow and have a great performance.’’
The Blue Devils now play an elimination game today at 10:30 a.m. against Rush City in Mora.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 19,
Ely 5, F/5
At Cloquet, the No. 2 Rangers were solid in the circle and at the plate Thursday as they knocked off No. 5 Ely, 19-5 in five innings, in a Section 7A elimination game.
Cece Schneider got the pitching win after allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out two Timberwolves.
At the plate, Elle Otto went 3-for-3 with five RBI, while Paris Pontinen collected a pair of hits.
Ely got on the board first with two runs in the first, but MI-B came back to scored the next 11 runs to take command of the game.
“We hit the ball well against them,’’ head coach Jesse White said. “Our defense was way better the second game.’’
Ely was led by Rachel Coughlin with two hits and Sydni Richards with one base knock.
Despite the loss, Ely head coach Cory Lassi said, “I’m just proud of the girls, the way they battled all season long. Ely loses only Sydni Richards to graduation and returns a lot of young players, he added.
With the win, MI-B advances to play at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids. Their opponent will be No. 2 South Ridge.
White is confident in his team’s chances on Tuesday, but knows they will have to work hard for a victory. “We don’t want the season to end.’’
Silver Bay 8,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 2
At Cloquet, Mountain Iron-Buhl opened play Thursday with an 8-2 loss to the Mariners, which sent them to the loser’s bracket against Ely.
Head coach Jesse White said, “We just couldn’t string together any hits and get anything going.’’ The Rangers also issued too many walks and a few errors, as well.
Silver Bay added runs each inning to build their lead. “We just didn’t have an answer,’’ he added.
Barnum 8,
Ely 0
At Cloquet, No. 5 Ely got hits from Sydni Richards and Madeline Kallberg, but No. 1 Barnum held them scoreless in an 8-0 victory to start the day.
Mendota Castonguay tossed a two-hitter for the Bombers and also struck out eight. She and Madisen Warnygora also hit two doubles apiece.
