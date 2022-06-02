GRAND RAPIDS — If the Eveleth-Gilbert softball team was going to come away with a section title on Thursday, the Golden Bears needed to win twice over top-seeded Proctor.
Looking to force a winner-take-all Game 2, the Golden Bears took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning and were six outs away from extending their season by at least one game.
Proctor’s Payton Rodberg had other plans, blasting a solo home run to lead off the sixth to knot things up. Later in the inning, the Rails grabbed the go-ahead run on an infield error from the Bears with two outs.
Eveleth-Gilbert went to bat with the top of their order in the seventh, but it wasn’t meant to be as Proctor shut the door on the Bears and claimed the Section 7AA title.
Speaking with her team after the game, Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas said her team should come away with their heads held high after a great final season.
“I said to them after, ‘Don’t you dare hang your heads.’ They had a great season. It’s the first time since 2008 a team from Eveleth-Gilbert has been represented here. It’s a one run game, they can’t hang their heads over that. It’s not the outcome we wanted but at the end of the day they played a dang good softball game. They fought until their last strike, all the way the way through their last out. There’s no reason they shouldn’t be proud of themselves. I’m unbelievably proud of them and the season they put in.”
Falling 10-0 to the Rails just two days earlier, the second time around would be much different as the Bears ran out to an early lead.
Pitcher Lydia Delich led off with a single up the middle to reach first. Pinch runner Maggie Koskela made it to second on a fielder’s choice before Emily Kemp drove her home with a single up the right side.
It was the first time the Bears had led the Rails over their two games and Delich put in work in the circle to keep the lead intact for some time.
Picking up two strikeouts in the first before putting the Rails down 1-2-3 in the second, E-G maintained the one-run lead through two and a half.
Proctor got their offense moving in the bottom of the third when Abigail Hanson led things off with a single to right. One out later, a Bears error put runners in the corners and the bases were loaded up when Brooklynne Patterson hit an infield single.
The Bears got the force out at home for the second out, but Proctor managed to bring one run in after another error from the E-G infield, tying the game at one.
Delich and Rails pitcher Madison Walsh continued to battle through the fourth but the Bears retook the lead in the top of the fifth.
Joey Westby reached on a leadoff single up the middle to get things going. Walsh walked Delich to put runners on first and second before a bunt single from Anna Westby loaded up the bases.
No. 3 hitter Brooke Thyen knocked one in the infield and the Rails opted to throw her out, letting Joey Westby in for the score, 2-1 Bears.
Eveleth-Gilbert held the lead into the bottom of the sixth when Rodberg blasted a solo homer over the center-right fence to knot things up. Preslie Annala and Baylie Peterson each etched hits and parked themselves on third and second, respectively, with no outs.
The three hits in succession ended Delich’s day with Dundas putting in Taylor Morley to close things out.
Morley struck out her first batter before Hanson grounded out to short for the second. One out away from leaving the game tied after six, Lillyann Hart knocked one into the Bears infield. The throw to first was off the mark, however, preventing the third out and allowing the go-ahead run to come home.
Thyen kept the game going a little more in the seventh with a two-out single to left, but Walsh closed things out shortly after, ending the game and securing the 7AA championship for the Rails.
Their final season ending with a section runner-up finish, Dundas commended the Bears seniors Joey Westby, Brooke Thyen, Emily Kemp and Lauren Lautigar for helping guide the team to a very successful year.
“Those four seniors, you could not pick four better representatives of Eveleth-Gilbert softball, to be the last kids to wear those jerseys. They’re just wonderful kids and they have worked hard both on and off the field. They’re the big core of this team and we’re going to miss them more than anything next year.”
A far cry from the 10-0 loss the Bears suffered on Tuesday, Dundas said it was a testament to her team that the second outing with the Rails was much closer.
“You know we’re not going to put up 10 runs like we did against Esko. It’s going to be one or two or three and we’re going to have to work hard and that’s what we did. We executed and earned our runs. We had other opportunities but that’s irrelevant.
“We earned our runs. A couple bounces go a different way and it’s a different ballgame but that’s not how it went. Best of luck to Proctor. I hope they go down there and take the whole thing and bring the trophy back up here. I’ll gladly tell everyone we finished second in the section. Heck yeah, we did. I’m so proud of this team.”
The game was also the end of Eveleth-Gilbert softball as they’re set to combine with Virginia next season to form Rock Ridge. Closing this chapter and looking ahead to another, Dundas said this year’s team had a great year while the future looks bright for Rock Ridge.
“There’s only one more step beyond this and this group of girls executed and did everything that Eveleth-Gilbert softball has been working for since I got here. If I asked them to come practice at six, they were here at six and most of them were happy about it. They’re a great group of kids.
“This might be the end of Eveleth-Gilbert but you’re going to see this program be successful because of the kids we’re bringing back and I know Virginia has a lot of great kids that they’re bringing back. This is not the end of softball from the Eveleth-Gilbert-Virginia area by any means.”
