EVELETH — Maren Friday and Ilsa Lindaman each netted two goals Saturday to lead Duluth Marshall to a 6-0 shutout of Eveleth-Gilbert at the Hippodrome.

Friday got things going in the first with a power play goal at 14:48. Lindaman got her first tally at 5:31 of the second and found the back of the net again at 9:23 on the power play.

Kendra Royer and Danica Mark added goals before Friday notched another short-hander with just 1:20 left to go in the second period. Friday added a pair of assists, while Meredith Boettcher added three helpers.

The Golden Bears’ Rachel Woods stopped 35 of the 41 shots she faced.

E-G hosts Grand Rapids/Greenway at 7 p.m. Monday in Virginia.

Duluth Marshall 1 5 0 — 6

Eveleth-Gilbert 0 0 0 — 0

First period: 1, DM, Maren Friday (Meredith Boettcher, Katrina Thorson), PP, 14:48.

Second period: 2, DM, Ilsa Lindaman (Friday), 5:31; 3, Lindaman (Thorson, Emily Etter), PP, 9:23; 4, DM, Kendra Royer (Friday), 13:18; 5, DM, Danica Mark (Boettcher), PP, 13:59; 6, DM, Friday (Boettcher), SH, 15:40.

Third period: No scoring.

Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 12-17-6—35; Charlie Prior, DM, 2-4-6—12

Penalties: EG, 4-8; DM, 3-6.

