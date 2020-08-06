Golden Bears fall to Esko in District 8 Final Four

ELY — The Eveleth-Gilbert baseball team struggled out of the gate Thursday in their playoff matchup with Esko and never managed to find their footing, falling in the first game of the District 8 Senior Babe Ruth final four, 16-1.
On the bump for Esko, James LaGarde put in four innings of work for his squad and finished just as strong as he started.
LaGarde opened with back-to-back strikeouts of E-G’s Andrew Hakly and Bobby Lind. Due up third, Zach Lindseth hit into the Esko second baseman, and he made the play at first to end the inning.
Pitching for Eveleth-Gilbert, Brandon Lind, led things off with a walk of Esko’s Noah Furcht. Attempting to pick off Furcht at first base, Lind overthrew the Bears first baseman and Furcht cruised to third.
One out later, a single up the middle from Josh Bolgrean scored Furcht to give Esko a lead that would never be threatened.
LaGarde again saw the minimum in the top of the second and picked up his third K, striking out Kodi Intihar to end the inning.
The Eskomos did most of their work on offense with two outs on the board.
In the bottom of the second, Cale Haugen delivered a two-out double up the right-field line to score two. LaGarde then hit for a double of his own to score another run, giving his squad a 4-0 advantage after two.
LaGarde kept giving E-G trouble on offense, striking out two more batters in the top of the third and again facing just three batters to protect his team’s lead.
Now pitching for Eveleth-Gilbert, Zach Lindseth got two quick outs for his squad in the bottom half of the inning; the first on a flyout from Tyler Koskela and the second on a strike out of Hunter Sunde.
Esko came up big with two outs yet again.
This time, the Eskomos put up seven runs amid some hot hitting and a few errors from the Golden Bear defense.
After loading up the bases with a hit by pitch, a single to center and a walk, Furcht came back up to the plate and nailed one to deep left-center.
The ball hopped over the fence for a ground-rule double, making it 6-0. Haugen then continued his hot streak with a double to right to score two more runs.
A blooper to right-center field from LaGarde scored one more as did a single to the same spot from Bolgrean.
Down 10-0 Lindseth was pulled and Tommy Schlotec took over on the mound. Schlotec walked Esko’s Koskela to start things off.
The Bears continued to stumble as a throwing error to second on the attempted pickoff let both runners advance and a wild pitch let Bolgrean score from third. Schlotec managed to record the third out but after three innings, Esko led 11-0.
E-G managed some offense in the fourth with Bobby Lind reaching on a one-out single. Another out later, Brandon Lind was walked to put runners on first and second.
With Schlotec at the plate, Bobby Lind attempted to steal third but was caught in the rundown. A throwing error from Esko bailed him out, however, and he was able to park himself at third with Brandon Lind moving to second.
In the end, they were stranded as Schlotec pelted the ball right at the Esko third baseman to end the inning.
Esko continued to pour in the runs in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five more off Schlotec before he was pulled for Will Bittmann. One out recorded, Bittmann grabbed the last two outs to get the Bears out of the inning.
Eveleth-Gilbert managed to score a run in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough to keep the contest going.
With two outs, Bittmann was walked, and after stealing his way to second, Bittmann found his way home after a single from Carter Flannigan drove him in. Pitching the final inning for Esko, Haugen recorded the final out quickly after, ending the game after five innings, 16-1.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jamie Lindseth said his team was missing a few key components Thursday, namely pitching and mental toughness.
“We weren’t getting those pitches to the corners called our way and whenever we threw it down the middle, Esko would get a hit,” Lindseth said. “And credit to Esko. They played a great game and they have a nice squad. We just weren’t there mentally today.”
Not eliminated yet, Eveleth-Gilbert will take on the loser of the second final four game between Ely and Cook County on Saturday.
“We have to be ready for whoever comes to play us,” Lindseth said. “We’ve been one game away from being out just last weekend and our guys came up big, so now we have to do it again.”
Ultimately, Lindseth says it doesn’t matter who his team will be competing against on Saturday.
“Every team here is good and every team is going to capitalize on those mistakes just like Esko did to us,” he said. “We have to be able to do the same thing.”
Using four pitchers across the course of a five inning game, there could be concerns about available pitchers, but Lindseth believes any of his pitching staff should be ready by Saturday.
“I think everybody got out before 50 pitches so we should be ready to go on Saturday and have plenty of arms to use,” Lindseth said.
Eveleth-Gilbert’s elimination game is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Aurora.
In Thursday's other Final Four game, Ely downed Cook County, 15-5 in six innings. Ely will now face Esko at 5 p.m. Saturday, also in Aurora.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.