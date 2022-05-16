EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert softball team handed North Woods their first loss of the season on Monday as they downed the Grizzlies 7-1 at IGA Field.
The Golden Bears Taylor Morley and North Woods’ Evelyn Brodeen faced off in a strong pitcher’s duel with E-G leading 1-0 after the first. The Bears added three more each in the bottom of the fourth and the bottom of the fifth to get the win, with Morley tossing a four-hitter to get the win. The Grizzlies scored their lone run in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom of the first, Anna Westby reached first on a fielder’s choice before stealing her way to second with Brooke Thyen at the plate. A passed ball from the Grizzlies catcher allowed Westby to make it to third with Thyen then driving her home on a single to left, 1-0.
Both Morley and Brodeen looked solid in the second, with Morley tossing three straight strikeouts in the top half, while Brodeen gave up a single, but struck out three of her own to end the inning. After two innings, Morley had five strikeouts to Brodeen’s four.
Morley added two more in the bottom of the third while Brodeen fanned another three to put both at seven Ks through three innings.
North Woods had their first scoring opportunity come up in the fourth with Helen Koch singling to shallow right field with one out. A single to center from Skyler Yernatich put the tying run in scoring position. Morley ended the threat, however, striking out Avery Thiel before throwing out Brodeen at first for the final two outs.
The Bears turned their strong defense into offense in the bottom half of the fourth, plating three more runs to go up 4-0.
Alex Flannigan reached on a walk and then moved to second on a bunt single from Brooklyn Smith. The pair each stole a base with Flannigan then coming home after Morley was thrown out at first after a dropped third strike.
Lauren Lautigar bunted to bring home Smith, but beat out the throw to first for the RBI, 3-0. Advancing herself all the way to third an out later, Lautigar came home thanks to an RBI single up the middle from Lydia Delich, 4-0 Eveleth-Gilbert.
Morley fanned another three for a quick top of the fifth and the Bears kept the bats moving in the home half of the inning.
With two outs, Flannigan doubled to left and was then brought home on an RBI single to left from Smith. Next up, Morley put the ball in play but the throw to first from North Woods going wide, allowing Flannigan to come home to score with Morley taking second. Lautigar capped off the scoring shortly after ripping a double to left field to make it a 7-0 game in favor of the Golden Bears.
Morley and Brodeen took care of business in the sixth inning with the Grizzlies trying to put something together in the top of the seventh.
Thiel reached on a leadoff walk but was called out on the next play for interference. Brodeen was allowed to take third on the same play. River Cheney drove in the lone run for North Woods, singling up the middle to put the final score at 7-1.
With her team taking their first loss of the season, North Woods head coach Dee Ann Sandberg said her squad didn’t come mentally prepared against one of the best teams they’ve seen all year.
“I think our girls new Eveleth was coming in with a good pitcher and that got in their heads and they beat themselves before they got here,” Sandberg said. “And she’s very good. We couldn’t catch up to her and when we finally did it was too late. We hit balls in the batting cage faster than she was throwing but we got in our own heads and couldn’t get it done.”
Morley finished the game giving up the one run on four hits and a walk with 12 strikeouts. Brodeen finished her day with nine strikeouts over six innings. Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Paula Dundas gave credit to Brodeen, saying her team had a hard time adjusting to her.
“It was not our best game tonight from that perspective,” Dundas said. “We had a hard time adjusting to their pitcher so credit to her but that’s not something that we can do the rest of the season. Our girls were able to make some plays and get the hits to put up seven runs, but we can’t take so long adjusting to a pitcher again.”
On her own pitcher’s performance, Dundas said the eighth grader Morley had a solid game and played well with eighth grader Brooklyn Smith catching behind the plate.
“Taylor did well and she’s still learning. She breezed through their order the first time but she has to learn you have to make adjustments the next time through. We have an eighth grader pitching and catching and they called their own pitches and did a great job of it. But they both know there’s plenty of room to learn and using all the pitches we have with changing speeds and mixing things ups”
Just their eighth game of the year, Sandberg says the Grizzlies will embrace the next four they have to play this week before playoffs roll around.
“It gives us a chance to regroup. It’s good because that’s a lot of softball to play still. If we get them all in, that’s 12 games and we have plenty of room to get better.”
The Bears will wrap up their regular season schedule this week as well, with Dundas saying the Bears need to play their best ball heading into the postseason.
“There’s so many teams that have so many games left so it’s tough to say how things are going to look. We hope to end in the top half of the section and get a home game in the first round of the playoffs. It doesn’t matter what it looks like right now, it matters how things look by the end of the week.”
North Woods will welcome in Chisholm today while Eveleth-Gilbert hits the road to take on Duluth East.
Ely 12,
Northeast Range 7
At Ely, the Timberwolves won their first game of the day Monday, downing Northeast Range 12-7.
Katrina Seliskar got the win in the circle for the Timberwolves.
At the plate, Charly Flom was 2-3, Clare Thomas was 2-4 and Kate Coughlin finished 3-4.
Mountain Iron-Buhl 22,
Ely 10
At Ely, the Rangers of Mountain Iron-Buhl found themselves trailing 8-4 to Ely after the third inning Monday, but outscored the Timberwolves 18-2 the rest of the way to get the win.
Colie Otto led the way for MI-B going 5-6 with four runs scored. Elle Otto was 4-6 with a double and seven RBIs. Sam Hoff finished 3-4 with a triple, a double and five RBIs.
Kate Coughlin led the way for Ely with four hits.
“We just had to come together as a team,” Rangers head coach Jesse White said after the game. “After that third, we had to pick everything up right there and just see what kind of team we were and our girls responded. We’ve been struggling as of late so it was good to get that win.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl will travel to Virginia today while Ely will travel to Littlefork-Big Falls on Wednesday.
BASEBALL
Ely 11,
Red Lake Falls 1, F/6
At Blackduck, the Ely Timberwolves played their first of two games on Saturday, picking up an 11-1 win over Red Lake Falls in six innings.
Drew Marolt got the win on the mound for Ely, scattering three hits while striking out six.
Caid Chittum finished with two hits, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Timberwolves. Erron Anderson had two hits and an RBI and Harry Simons added two hits.
The win put Ely on a five-game winning streak
Ely 12,
Blackduck 1, F/5
At Blackduck, the Timberwolves extended that winning streak to six games, downing Blackduck 12-1 in five innings.
Gunnar Hart got the win, pitching four innings of one-hit ball while striking out four. Logan Loe pitched the fifth inning to seal the victory for Ely.
Mason Davis got the Wolves bench going in the second inning with a two-run home run in a four-run second inning. The Timberwolves followed that up with eight more runs in the third.
Caid Chittum, Chase Sandberg and Loe all found hits in the third with Chittum and Sandberg adding two RBIs apiece to their statline.
Riding the win streak, Ely head coach Frank Ivancich commended the play of his team as of late.
“We had a great week,” Ivancich said. “We have continued to pitch well and play defense. We’ve held teams under two runs in most of our games this season.
“It’ll be another busy week ahead with five games but I really like our depth. We’ve had four different pitchers throw complete games in the past two weeks and we’ve gotten key contributions from 14 guys which allows us to get out and play games.”
Ely is set to host Chisholm on Wednesday and will then be one of two hosts for the Veterans Memorial Showcase tournament on Friday and Saturday.
