INTERNATIONAL FALLS — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls swim team found themselves in a tight contest Thursday with International Falls, eventually coming out on top, 82-80.
The Golden Bears won five of the 11 events on tap but a pair of event wins from both Elli Jankila and Ellie Robillard and strong finishes down the line propelled them to victory.
Robillard picked up the first win for E-G and her first win overall in the 200 individual medley, finishing first with a time of 2:41.46. Teammate Mia Stark was second at 2:45.14.
Elli Jankila was next to get a win for the Bears, taking first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.81. Anna Heinonen finished in second for E-G with a time of 28.69.
Jankila doubled up her wins on the evening with a victory in the 100 freestyle later on, touching the wall first at 59.31. Teammate Ellie Bjorge took home third with a time of 1:08.28.
Robillard then grabbed her second win in the 500 freestyle, winning with a time of 6:23.30. Teammate Maggie Krausaar finished third with a time of 8:13.14.
Eveleth-Gilbert took home their final win of the night in the 100 breaststroke with Heinonen taking home the crown with her time of 1:26.97.
The Golden Bears picked up runner-up finishes on the evening in multiple events including Amara Carey in the 200 freestyle (2:19.00), Taylor Harju in the 100 butterfly (1:19.26) and Avah Krausaar in the 100 backstroke (1:21.42).
E-G also finished second in all three relays beginning with Maggie Koskela, Robillard, Harju and Heinonen in the 200 medley relay with their time of 2:16.17.
Abygail Roush, Maggie Gripp, Allison Anderson and Maggie Krausaar then finished second in the 200 freestyle relay with their time of 2:09.68. Harju, Roush, Stark and Avah Krausaar wrapped up the meet with a runner-up finish in the 400 freestyle relay, stopping the clock at 4:41.83.
Eveleth-Gilbert will be back in the pool on Tuesday when they travel to Virginia.
Eveleth-Gilbert 82, International Falls 80
200 medley relay: 1, International Falls A, 2:15.95; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert A (Maggie Koskela, Ellie Robillard, Tayler Harju, Anna Heinonen), 2:16.17; 3, International Falls B, 2:20.38.
200 freestyle: 1, Emma Erickson, IF , 2:18.70; 2, Amara Carey, EG, 2:19.00; 3, Harju, EG, 2:29.12.
200 individual medley: 1, Robillard, EG, 2:41.46; 2, Mia Stark, EG, 2:45.14; 3, Gracie Bowles, IF, 2:48.10.
50 freestyle: 1, Elli Jankila, EG, 26.81; 2, Heinonen, EG, 28.69 ;3, Jillian Bilben, IF, 29.07.
100 butterfly: 1, Havyn Pelland, IF, 1:09.58; 2, Harju, EG, 1:19.26; 3, Stark, EG, 1:23.10.
100 freestyle: 1, Jankila, EG, 59.31; 2, Erickson, IF, 1:03.25; 3, Ellie Bjorge, EG, 1:08.28.
500 freestyle: 1, Robillard, EG, 6:23.30; 2, Bowles, IF, 6:40.31; 3, Maggie Krausaar, EG, 8:13.14.
200 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 1:57.97; 2T, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Abygail Roush, Maggie Gripp, Allison Anderson, M. Krausaar), 2:09.68; 2T, International Falls B, 2:09.68.
100 backstroke: 1, Elizabeth Jantzen, IF, 1:20.54; 2, Avah Krausaar, EG, 1:21.42; 3, Grace Jensen, IF, 1:21.46.
100 breaststroke: 1, Heinonen, EG, 1:26.97; 2, Kendra Kalstad, IF, 1:29.81; 3, Quianna Ford, IF, 1:30.16.
400 freestyle relay: 1, International Falls A, 4:26.27; 2, Eveleth-Gilbert B (Harju, A. Krausaar, Roush, Stark), 4:41.83; 3, International Falls B, 4:54.77.
