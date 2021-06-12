HIBBING — Eveleth-Gilbert had four players named to the 2021 Boys Baseball Iron Range All-Conference team.
Those four Golden Bear players were Brandon Lind, Will Bittmann, Tommy Schlotec and Jacob Sickel.
Joining them on the team are Tom Nemanich, Nick Peters and Landin McCarty of Virginia; Will Davis, Erron Anderson and Harry Simons of Ely; Tucker Hell and Joe Talmage of International Falls; Austin Storlie and Darric Davidson of Greenway; Joe Herfindahl and Riley Schjenken of Deer River; and Ty Laugen of Mesabi East.
Honorable mention selections were Andrew Torrel, Carter Flannigan and Carter Mavec of Eveleth-Gilbert; Dan Moore, Mason Carlson and Cole Schaefer of Virginia; Eddie Prijatel, Jacob Towley and Joey Bianco of Ely; Bryan Koenig, Riley Larson and Jett Tomczak of International Falls; Matthew Hannah of Greenway; Blake Vox, Garrett Thompson and Kayden Gotchie of Deer River; and Charlie Karish, Dakota Kruse and Brayden Leffel of Mesabi East.
