COTTON – The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team came away with a win Friday night in their season opener with Lakeview Christian Academy.
Facing off with the Lions, the Golden Bears took a nine point lead into the half, 31-22, before outscoring their opponents 41-17 the rest of the way to get the win 72-39.
Will Bittmann led all scorers in the contest with 27 points for Eveleth-Gilbert. Carter Mavec was just behind him with 24.
Matthew Wright led Lakeview Christian with 24 points.
Eveleth-Gilbert (1-0) will travel to Hibbing on Tuesday.
EG 31 41 – 72
LCA 22 17 – 39
Eveleth-Gilbert: Dakota Jerde 2, Carter Mavec 24, Griffin Krmpotich 8, AJ Roen 1, Payton Marks 2, Jaden Lang 8, Will Bittmann 27; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Krmpotich 2; Free throws: 16-27; Total fouls:15; Fouled out: none.
Lakeview Christian: C. Puffer 1, Matthew Wright 23, Kallen Lundberg 5, Anders Eastby 4, C. Hanna 2, Josh Johnson 4; Three pointers: Wright 3; Free throws: 8-13; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: none.
Esko 87,
Virginia 62
At Esko, the new look Blue Devils had a tall task Friday, taking on the Eskomos in their season opener.
Esko proved to be too much for Virginia, running out to a 59-32 halftime lead before getting the win 87-62.
Noah Mitchell led the Blue Devils with 21 points. Gavin Dahl added 12.
Koi Perich led all scorers for Esko with 24 points. Dalton Spindler added 17, Cuinn Berger had 15 and Cale Haugen chipped in with 14.
Virginia head coach Derek Aho said it was not an easy game for his team, all things considered, but they did show improvement in the second half.
“First half, Esko came out and shot the ball very well with 10 threes in the half,” Aho said. “We came out very nervous and we expected that with not having much varsity experience. It’s a tough place to play with their crowd and Esko’s intensity.
“Once our kids settled in, things went better. Our kids played hard and did a lot of really good things. We can’t come out hesitant against a team like that.”
Virginia (0-1) will be back in action on Tuesday when they take on Moose Lake/Willow River.
VHS 32 30 – 62
EHS 59 28 – 89
Virginia: Zane Lokken 9, Gavin Dahl 12, Jalen Miskowitz 5, Alex Engrav 7, Max Williams, 4, Noah Mithcell 21, Ryan Herberg 4; Three pointers: Lokken 1, Dahl 1, Engrav 2, Mitchell 2; Free throws: 4-8; Total fouls: 18; Fouled out: none.
Esko: Koi Perich 24, Connor Lahti 4, Cale Haugen 14, Nick Swanson 3, Dalton Spindler 17, Cuinn Berger 15, Chad Hart 6; Three pointers: Haugen 4, Swanson 3, Spindler 3, Berger 3; Free throws: 6-14; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
North Woods 77,
South Ridge 54
At Culver, the North Woods boys’ basketball team got their season started on the right foot Friday, downing South Ridge 77-54.
Brenden Chiabotti led all scorers in the contest with 19 points for the Grizzlies including three made three pointers. Alex Hartway finished with 14. Jared and TJ Chiabotti each finished with 12.
The Panthers were led by Austin Josephson’s 14 points. Sheen Ralidak chipped in with 10.
North Woods (1-0) will travel to Bigfork on Tuesday.
NW 42 35 – 77
SR 28 26 – 54
North Woods: Brenden Chiabotti 19, Jared Chiabotti 12, TJ Chiabotti 12, Davis Kleppe 6, Jonah Burnett 5, Alex Hartway 14, Sean Morrison 6, Ethan Byram 3; Three pointers: B. Chiabotti 3, T. Chiabotti 1, Kleppe 2, Burnett 1; Free throws: 6-12; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: Burnett.
South Ridge: Ash Nerdahl 9, Ethan Nelson 6, Zack Morse 5, Rhett Niehaus 4, Sheen Ralidak 10, Austin Josephson 14, Weston Stroschein 4, Gavin Willak 2; Three pointers: Nerdahl 1, Nelson 2, Ralidak 2, Stroschein 2; Free throws: 7-11; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
