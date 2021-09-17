EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert volleyball squad shook off a tough Mountain Iron-Buhl team on Thursday night and escaped with a 3-1 win over the Rangers 25-9, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20.
“We really got off to a strong start,” Golden Bears coach Beth Bittman said.
Eveleth-Gilbert started the match by grabbing a 2-1 lead when Emily Kemp came up with a huge block at the net. Brooke Thyen followed that up with an ace serve to make it 3-1. The Rangers fought back to tie the game at 4-4 before the Golden Bears went on a six point run to take a 10-4 lead.
Eveleth-Gilbert continued to put points on the board, grabbing a 17-8 game lead after a Thyen tip at the net.
“Those tips are things we have been working on,” Bittman said. “It sure paid off in that first game.”
The Golden Bears closed out the opening game with a pair of kills from Kemp.
The second game was much different. Eveleth-Gilbert got out to a 4-1 lead, but the Rangers fought right back to get into the contest. A big Sam Hoff block at the net led the Mountain Iron-Buhl charge.
The teams traded points throughout the game until a Thyen kill gave Eveleth-Gilbert a 22-18 lead and they coasted to the 25-19 win.
The third game belonged to the Rangers. They trailed 11-9 until Hali Savela took over serving and rattled off five quick points to give MI-B a 14-11 lead.
“They battled out there,” Rangers coach Patty Overbye said. “They were down two games but weren’t going to just give up.”
The Golden Bears battled back and tied the game at 16 and then took the lead before losing the serve. The Rangers took a 22-21 lead after a Savela ace.
Another Mountain Iron-Buhl point forced Bittman to take her final timeout. The Rangers picked up the last few points and won the game, 25-22.
“Our serving was good in the third game,” Overbye said. “They believed in themselves that game and it paid off.”
Mountain Iron-Buhl grabbed an early 9-2 lead in game four on the serve of Desi Milton.
The Golden Bears didn’t let the game get away from them as they fought back,l knotting up the game at 10-10. They then went on a five point run to grab a 15-11 lead.
“They weren’t going to let that game get away like they did the last one,” Bittman said. “We had to keep it going at the net.”
The Rangers fought back and tied the game at 18 before an Anna Westby ace serve and a Joey Westby kill gave the Golden Bears a 22-18 lead, forcing Overbye to take a timeout.
The Rangers picked up a quick pair of points but back to back aces from Kemp ended the contest.
“Overall I am happy with the way we played tonight,” Bittman said. “Jennie Krause's setting for us tonight was huge.”
Krause led the way with 17 set assists.
The Golden Bears were missing setter Kendra Rosati, who was out with a sprained ankle.
Kemp led the kill parade with 11 kills, while Joey Westby added 7. Westby and Thyen each had eight digs.
The Golden Bears are back in action on Tuesday, when they travel to Hibbing. The Rangers host Cromwell-Wright on Monday.
“We need to come out and play our game out there and we will be fine,” Overbye said. “These girls are not going to give up.”
