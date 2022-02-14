ST. PAUL — The Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team overcame a nine-point halftime deficit, while holding Mounds Park Academy to 11 second half points Saturday afternoon.
In the end, the Golden Bears came away with the 66-47 win.
Will Bittmann led the way for Eveleth-Gilbert with a game-high 25 points. AJ Roen added 22. Carter Mavec finished with 12.
Micah Hudock and Trey Kent-Landum paced the Panthers in the loss with 18 points each.
Eveleth-Gilbert hosted Cook County on Monday night. Results from that game will be in Wednesday’s Mesabi Tribune. The Bears will host Virginia tonight.
EG 27 39 — 66
MPA 36 11 — 47
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 12, Griffin Krmpotich 6, AJ Roen 22, Carter Flannigan 1, Will Bittmann 25; Three pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 2; Free throws: 14-22; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.
Mounds Park Academy: Justin Choi 3, Micah Hudock 18, Trey Kent-Landrum 18, Wyatt Srsen 2, Gabe Messner 5; Three pointers: Choi 1, Hudock 5, Kent-Landrum 4; Free throws: 1-3; Total fouls: 22; Fouled out: Green, Srsen, Messner.
Breck 70,
Mountain Iron-Buhl 63
At Mountain Iron, the Rangers trailed by just one at the brak to Breck, but the Mustangs pulled away in the second half to get the 70-63 win over Mountain Iron-Buhl.
Nik Jesch led the way for the Rangers with 26 points. Asher Zubich added 15 and Mason Clines finished with 10.
Breck’s Miles Newton was tops for the Mustangs with 19 points. Tommy Hofer and Waziri Lawall added 14. Will Walker finished with 13.
Mountain Iron-Buhl will host South Ridge tonight.
BS 33 37 — 70
MIB 32 31 — 63
Breck: Tommy Hofer 14, Miles Newton 19, Jimmy Koch 2, Waziri Lawall 14, Will Walker 13, Michael Sweeney 3, Kevin Armstrong 4; Three pointers: Hofer 1, Newton 3, Lawall 1; Free threes: 9-13; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
