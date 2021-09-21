VIRGINIA — The Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ tennis team looked strong and confident Monday at the Virginia Indoor Tennis Center, sweeping Duluth Denfeld on their way to a 7-0 win.
The Golden Bears didn’t drop a set in the entire match, with all four singles players and the three doubles pairs taking care of business on the courts.
At No. 1 singles, Julia Lindseth fought through a tough first match with the Hunters’ Kaitlyn MacMillan, with Lindseth taking it 7-5. In the second, she cruised to the 6-1 set win to take the point for the Bears. Anna Beaudette followed that up with a solid win at No. 2 singles, defeating Madi Watts 6-2, 6-2.
At the No. 3 singles spot, Mylee Young had little trouble against Denfeld’s Mercy Floerke, dispatching her opponent, 6-2, 6-0. The singles sweep was completed with a win at No. 4 singles with Mayme Scott dropping just one game in her 6-1, 6-0 win over Denfend’s Zaidea Kinziger, 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Lydia Delich and Katelyn Torrel, the usual top two singles players for the Bears, teamed up at No. 1 doubles on Monday and picked up a win, defeating the Hunters’ Ava Borham and Lydia Saxin, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 Doubles, Alex Flannigan and Alyssa Grahek looked sharp in their 6-3, 6-1 win over Gracie Schiltz and Gracen Watts, 6-3, 6-1.
Finally at No. 3 doubles, Hanna Beldo and Ayla Troutwine were near-perfect in their 6-1, 6-0 win over Duluth Denfeld’s Maria Oppelt and Lauren Scott.
The Bears will be back on the courts on Thursday when they play host to Virginia.
Eveleth-Gilbert 7, Duluth Denfeld 0
Singles: No. 1 Julia Lindseth, EG, def. Kaitlyn MacMillan, 7-5, 6-1; No. 2 Anna Beaudette, EG, def. Madi Watts, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 Mylee Young, EG, def. Mercy Floerke, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4 Mayme Scott, EG, def. Zaidea Kinziger 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 Katelyn Torrel/Lydia Delich, EG, def. Ava Borham/Lydia Saxin, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 Alex Flannigan/Alyssa Grahek, EG, def. Gracie Schiltz/Gracen Watts, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 Hanna Beldo/Ayla Troutwine, EG, def. Maria Oppelt/Lauren Scott, 6-1, 6-0.
