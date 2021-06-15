EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team got a solid performance out of 14U pitcher Sophie Nemec Monday evening, downing Silver Bay 11-0 in five innings in the second game of their doubleheader.
A younger pitcher compared to Thunder ace Lydia Delich, Nemec’s pitching style threw the Mariners off their game, as they went three up, three down in all but one of the five innings played in the contest. E-G head coach Boyd Carlblom said it was a solid start for Nemec and a great defensive performance from the fielders behind her.
“They had a tough time hitting the ball off of her,” Carlblom said. “The first three batters up crushed the ball off her but Joey Westby in centerfield was there to make the plays. She had a couple fabulous grabs. That put Silver Bay on their heels and they couldn’t do much off of Sophie after that.”
In her first start for the 18U team, Carlblom wanted to see how far Nemec could go before bringing in Delich to finish out the game. That ended up not being necessary and, in fact, helped the Thunder out after Delich took a hard hit ball to the leg at the end of the first game.
“She had a real big bump on her leg after that hit at the end of the first game. I’m happy we didn’t need to use her. Sophie really helped us out there. As a 14U pitcher, that was huge for us.”
At the plate, the Thunder got hits up and down the lineup with Delich and Lauren Lautigar having the biggest nights. Both went 2-3 with a triple to lead Eveleth-Gilbert. Joey Westby, Alex Flannigan, Anna Westby, Brooke Thyen, Anna Beaudette, Allie Bittmann, Alyssa Grahek and Nemec all collected hits in the win as well.
“All in all, it was a good game for us,” Carlblom said. “We were hitting the ball well again. Silver Bay is a decent team so I was pleasantly surprised with how well we were hitting off of them. It was a good first two games to start with.”
