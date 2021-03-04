Golden Bears, Blue Devils skate to 2-2 tie

EVELETH — Trailing 2-1 with time running out, the Blue Devils’ Keegan Ruedebusch found the back of the net on the power play with 7.4 seconds to play and Virginia/MI-B salvaged a 2-2 overtime tie with rival Eveleth-Gilbert/Mesabi East Thursday night at the Hippodrome.
The teams headed to the eight-minute OT, but neither team could light the lamp as they both settled for the draw.
The Golden Bears got things going first after more than 15 minutes of scoreless play and the goaltenders keeping their opponents off the scoreboard.
With 1:41 left in the opening period, Blake Zadnikar put E-G/ME on top as he shot the puck from the corner to the side of Devil netminder Ian Kangas. The shot went off Kangas’ skate and into the net for a 1-0 Bears lead.
“The first goal they got went off Ian’s skate and that’s pretty unusual for Ian,’’ Devils head coach Cale Finseth said.
Just 47 seconds later, the Bears’ Brett Okland stole the puck at neutral ice, skated in on Kangas and put his first shot on net. The puck rebounded off Kangas and Okland banged it home for the unassisted tally and a 2-0 E-G/ME lead heading to the first intermission.
“I thought we played a decent first period, Finseth said. “We didn’t give up too many grade A chances. I told them in the locker and we knew at that point we had to fight back. I told them, ‘No one’s going to feel sorry for you guys.’ ’’
Golden Bears head coach Jeff Torrel was pleased with his team’s effort in the first period.
“We came out just how we wanted to. We came out hard,’’ he said. “Virginia was maybe a little bit flat. They came out with a little bit more in the second.’’
The teams battled from one end to the other in the middle frame before the Devils finally got on the scoreboard on a goal from Tyler LaMourea with 4:17 on the clock.
Did that goal change the momentum of the game?
“I really don’t. It was kind of a fluke goal whether it was a high stick or not,’’ Torrel said. “There were still chances on both ends and it kind of made us focus a little harder after that on what we were supposed to be doing out there.’’
Finseth, meanwhile, felt it was a game changer being down just 2-1 going to the third.
“You can come into the locker room and tell them you can build off that,’’ said the Devils coach, who believed his squad outplayed the Bears after that first goal. From then on, the guys were focused and really wanted to get that second goal, he added.
It looked like the game might end at 2-1 as Bears goalie Andrew Torrel and Kangas were turning aside every puck that came their way.
A pair of late penalties, though, definitely changed the momentum.
The Bears took a five-minute major for board with 3:48 to go for a 5-on-4 advantage. At the 1:31 mark it was 5-on-3 as the Bears took another two-minute penalty.
It still looked like E-G/ME might skate off the penalties with time winding down.
With the Blue Devils in the offensive zone, Ruedebusch corralled the puck and went five-hole on Torrel for the game-tying goal with 7.4 seconds to play.
Finseth believes the effort went back to the boarding penalty that took Tommy Nemanich out of the game.
“Tommy got hit from behind towards the end of the third period, which opened an opportunity for the power play and we ended up pulling the goalie and scoring a goal there.
“I told the guys after the game. You need games like that going into the playoffs to see what you’re made of.’’
Looking back on the late penalties, Torrel said one was a play of emotions. “I told our kids you have to keep those emotions in check all game.’’ Despite the penalties, he said, his guys kept battling for their teammate that made a mistake.
Overall, Torrel was proud of his guys. “They battled hard all game long.’’
The Golden Bears (6-4-4)) host Greenway on Monday at 7:30 p.m., while the Blue Devils (7-7-1) welcome in North Shore at 3 p.m. Saturday.
V/MI-B0110—2
E-G/ME2000—2
First period: 1, EGME, Blake Zadnikar (Cooper Grahek), 15:19; 2, EGME, Brett Okland (unassisted), 16:06.
Second period: 3, VMIB, Tyler LaMourea (Ryan Scherf), 12:43.
Third period: 4, VMIB, Keegan Ruedebusch (LaMourea, Braden Tiedeman), 16:53.
Overtime: No scoring.
Saves: Andrew Torrel, EGME, 15-12-13-5—45; Ian Kangas, VMIB, 9-11-8-13—41.
Penalties: EGME, 5-for-21 minutes; VMIB, 1-for-2 minutes.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 47,
Two Harbors 38
At Two Harbors, Morgan Marks led all scorers with 18 points as Eveleth-Gilbert downed the Agates on the road, 47-38.
Elli Jankila also hit for doubles figures with 14.
Two Harbors was paced by Karly Holm with 10 points.
E-G hosts South Ridge on Monday.
E-G 20 27 — 47
TH 18 20 — 38
E-G: Anna Westby 4, Lydia Delich 2, Amara Wilcox 4, Morgan Marks 18, Elli Jankila 14, Cadyn Krmpotich 5. 3-pointers: Marks 2. Free throws: 4-14. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.
TH: Karly Holm 10, Macy Sunday 2, Rachel Bopp 8, Isabelle Tukvam 2, Shayla Marxen 3, Rosie Cruikshank 2, Isabel Schottenbauer 7, Ava Fosness 4. 3-pointers: Holm 2, Bopp 2, Marxen 1, Schottenbauer 1. Free throws: 2-2. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.