EVELETH — The Eveleth-Gilbert 18U softball team has been on a roll of late.
The Thunder swept a pair of games from Hill City Monday night, just one day after they took fourth place at a tournament in Bemidji.
After knocking off the Storm 7-3 in the first game Monday, E-G dominated in game two with a 12-0 shutout.
Taylor Morley got her second win of the night in the circle. She allowed just three hits and fanned six.
E-G was led at the plate by Lydia Delich, Alex Flannigan, Brooke Thyen and Brooklyn Smith, each with two hits. Thyen connected for a double and a triple, Flannigan had a triple and Anna Beaudette smacked a double. Lauren Lautigar, Julia Lindseth, Anna Westby, Alyssa Grahek, Anna Heinonen and Delaney Make all added singles.
----
At the Bemidji tournament, E-G went 3-2-1 and had a good overall outing, led by pitcher Delich, who threw in all six games.
“Lydia was pitching very well,’’ head coach Boyd Carlblom said.
The Thunder opened the tournament Saturday with a 0-0 time limit tie against Columbia Heights. Delich struck out nine and allowed two hits. Delich, Lautigar, Lindseth and Grahek had the E-G hits.
The Thunder went on to slip past Grand Rapids in Saturday’s second game, 7-6. Beaudette led the way with a 3-RBI double, while Allie Bittmann, Delich Lautigar and Lindseth all had base knocks. Delich got the pitching win with five strikeouts.
E-G moved on to Sunday’s matchup against Bemidji and beat the home team, 7-2. Delich tossed a two-hitter and struck out eight to get the pitching win, while Beaudette recorded a double and Lautigar had two hits. Lindseth, Flannigan and Delich each added hits, as well.
The final pool play win put them in the gold bracket contest against Roseau, which they won, 3-2.
Thyen led the way offensively with a hit and two RBI, while Grahek, Maggie Koskela, Lindseth, Beaudette, Lautigar and Delich each tallied base knocks.
In Sunday’s third game, E-G came up against a tough Buffalo squad and lost 11-1. Delich gave up seven runs to take the loss, while Sophie Nemec came on in relief to throw the final two innings.
The Thunder closed out the tournament with a 5-3 loss to Morris in the third place game. Carlblom said his team was up 3-2 and had two chances to go to extra innings but couldn’t quite get there. E-G scored one run each in the second, fourth and fifth, while Morris scored four in the fourth, which proved to be the difference.
Lautigar and Flannigan each went 2-for-3 at the plate, while Delich had a double and Lindseth connected for a single. Delich recorded six strikeouts but still took the loss in the circle.
E-G hosts Hibbing on Monday.
