Golden Bears blank Tigers, 5-0

PRINCETON — The Princeton girls’ hockey team had no answer for Eveleth-Gilbert Area eighth grader Natalie Bergman, who etched four of the Bears’ five goals Tuesday night as E-G picked up the 5-0 road shutout.
Bergman scored twice in the first period and once more in each of the second and the third to lead the Eveleth-Gilbert offense. Golden Bears goalie Rachel Woods stopped all 21 shots she faced. Kendra Rosati earned the final goal for the Golden Bears late in the third period.
Bergman got her night started right from the first puck drop, scoring an unassisted goal at 0:27. She doubled up the E-G lead with another goal at 9:54, firing past Princeton netminder Shelby Ulm for the 2-0 lead. She was assisted by Anneka Lundgren on the play.
Being outshot 9-6 in the first period, Bergman and the Bears were just getting started as they outshot the Tigers 32-12 the rest of the way.
Bergman earned the hat trick late in the second period. Assisted by Lundgren again, the goal at the 15:32 mark made it 3-0 in favor of the Golden Bears as they carried a commanding lead into the final period.
Bergman finished her night of scoring at the 2:42 mark of the third period. Assisted by Jennie Krause and Kylie Baranzelli, Bergman’s fourth goal of the game — and 13th on the season — put the game even further out of reach for Princeton.
To wrap things up, the Bears tacked on a fifth goal late in the contest thanks to the stick of Kendra Rosati. Assisted by Michaela Levander and Katelyn Torrel, Rosati’s goal at 8:09 capped off an excellent offensive and defensive outing for the Bears, improving their record to 7-2 on the season.
Eveleth-Gilbert Area will be back on the ice Thursday night when they travel to Superior
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.